Is your winter diet giving you piles symptoms? Health expert on tips to fix it

Piles or hemorrhoids mean swelling in the rectum or around the anus that consists of swollen blood vessels and as per health experts, piles may have a variety of triggers that can steal one’s peace of mind but you will be shocked to know that the winter season can also make one susceptible to this problem. Did you know winter season can aggravate piles problems?

Yes, you read it right! Winter is more about eating comfort foods thus, one ends up eating food loaded with fat and salt and this in turn can lead to constipation and piles so, it is imperative for you to stay healthy, eat well to keep piles at bay and follow the instructions given by the doctor. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajan Modi, Laparoscopy and Laser Surgeon at House of Doctors, revealed, “The causes of piles are prolonged constipation, a harmful diet and a lack of physical activity. It is commonly seen in all age groups. Moreover, chronic high blood pressure in the portal circulation and increased intra-abdominal pressure can lead to piles. Not tackling piles at the right time can cause fistulae and fissures. You need to know that the diet changes according to the season. Hence, one will have to be more cautious during winter.”

Decoding the connection between winter and piles problem, he suggested:

· The fiber, green vegetables, fruits, and water consumption goes down in winter when compared to other seasons as there is cold outside. Junk, processed, oily and canned food can create havoc on your digestive system. Digestion is not smooth nor as efficient as it should be when such foodstuffs are ingested by people. Low water content invites constipation. Sustained constipation for a long time can cause piles.

· Winter diet can lead to an aggravation of the piles as one feels that salty and fatty foods can be eaten and enjoyed in the cold weather when compared to summer. One tends to opt for dry fruits, nuts, and coffee that will give you piles. To top it all, since the weather outside is cold, one tends to avoid working out. So, physical inactivity can also give you piles. Another shocking reason behind piles in the winter is one feels enough in the cold weather and postpones going to the washroom to empty our bowels, and this puts pressure on the veins and worsens the issue further.

· Diet plays a vital role during winter. Add fiber to the diet which makes stools softer, and easier to pass without any pain and pressure. Eat vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cabbage, zucchini, pumpkin, bell peppers, cucumber, melon, pear, apples, and bananas. It is also important to have liquids in the form of water and fruit juices. Moreover, avoid spicy food that causes discomfort down there. Alcoholic drinks can dry up your stools and increase the pain. Try to stay away from alcohol.