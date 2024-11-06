Women in their menopausal phase, beware - the hormonal changes during this transitional phase can increase the chances of osteoporosis. Menopause is the crucial phase when one’s period stops and is commonly seen in women during their 50s. Menopause and osteoporosis: Don’t ignore these symptoms, tips to protect your bones before it’s too late (Photo by Pixabay)

Menopause’s silent threat:

It is a natural occurrence and women tend to experience hormonal changes during this phase. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhik Banerjee, Zonal Technical Chief East and Pathologist at Apollo Diagnostic in Kolkata, shared, “The hormonal fluctuations can cause a wide range of symptoms such as irregular menses, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, mood changes, nighttime sweating, sleep problems, and brain fog. The complications of menopause are heart disease, low sex drive, weight gain and breaking of bones which is osteoporosis which is giving a tough time to a large number of women.”

Menopause might cause osteoporosis (RODNAE Productions)

Osteoporosis is a common occurrence in menopausal women leading to weak and brittle bones. Dr Abhik Banerjee revealed, “One will experience breaking of the bones even with simple activities such as bending abruptly or even coughing. Osteoporosis impacts more women compared to men. Age, family history, having a smaller frame, smoking and using other tobacco products, endocrine disorders such as thyroid disease, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, blood disorders, certain medications, low levels of calcium D, lack of exercise and alcohol consumption can also make one prone to osteoporosis.”

Bone health alert:

Highlighting that hormonal imbalance during menopause causes osteoporosis, Dr Abhik Banerjee explained, “As women transition through menopause, the falling estrogen levels play a vital role in their overall bone health. Estrogen is necessary for maintaining bone density,. When estrogen levels drop, there will be a loss of bone mass and one can be at an increasing risk of osteoporosis. Moreover, menopausal women may experience mood swings or depression, which can discourage them from doing any physical activity, and lead to osteoporosis. It is better to manage osteoporosis as per the guidelines given by an expert. Bone density scans using dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scans and calcium and vitamin D tests will help one to know about the bone-mineral density.”

There is no harm in giving calcium and vitamin D supplements to women after menopause who may be at increased risk of osteoporosis.(Shutterstock)

He concluded, “It is the need of the hour for menopausal women to kick off their sedentary lifestyles, do slow-impact exercises and strength training under the guidance of an expert, quit smoking and alcohol, and take calcium and vitamin D supplements as per the doctors' advice. Menopausal women will have to follow these vital tips to manage hormonal imbalances that can further cause osteoporosis. “Better be safe than sorry.” Stay vigilant and take utmost care of your entire well-being during menopause.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.