Monsoon Yoga tips: Best Yoga exercises to perform in this humid weather

Yoga reduces your body temperature in a natural manner when the thermal energy from the metabolic activities of your body causes body heat but sometimes, due to excessive heat and moisture outside and less intake of water, your body heats up to inconvenient levels which need tackling. According to experts, certain Yoga poses have the capability to lower the temperature of your body and cool it down.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prof (Dr) Gurjeet Kaur Chawla, Dean of Students Welfare and Director at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, advised, “Yoga, which helps to stay calm, centered and flexible, can be greatly practiced in humid weather but remember to stay hydrated while practising Yoga in humid conditions, as you may sweat more than usual. By listening to your body, modifying poses or taking breaks to ensure a safe and enjoyable practice. It is always a good idea to practice in a well-ventilated space or even outdoors if the weather permits to make the most of the humid conditions.”

He recommended that one can modify daily yoga practice by incorporating the following poses in humid conditions -

1. Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutations): The sequence of poses warms up the body, improves circulation, and increases flexibility. Your limbs become symmetrical as you practice the poses, which helps your internal important organs work better. The rhythmic breathing and movements can be especially invigorating in humid weather. With regular practice, it increases awareness forming a deeper connection between the body, breath and consciousness.

2. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose): This pose can be refreshing in humid conditions as it opens up the chest and allows for better breathing. The standing pose helps in stretching the sides of your body and improves balance and stability.

3. Shalabhasana (Locust Pose): It's a good choice in humid weather as it engages the muscles of the back which strengthens the lower back, improves posture and provides support and stability.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): It can be beneficial in humid conditions by promoting deep breaths and expanding the lungs as this pose opens up the chest and stretches the front of the body.

5. Viparita Karani (Legs up the Wall Pose): This restorative pose is great for relaxing and cooling down in humid weather as it helps reduce swelling in the legs and promotes a sense of calmness.

6. Balasana (Child's Pose): A gentle resting pose that can be very soothing. It allows you to cool down and relax while stretching the back and hips.

7. Padangusthasana (Big Toe Pose): This forward bend stretches the hamstrings and lower back. It can help alleviate tension and discomfort that may arise in humid weather.

8. Ustrasana (Camel Pose): Camel pose is a deep backbend that can be very energising pose helping with breath control as it opens up the chest and heart.

9. Savasana (Corpse Pose): Always a great way to end any yoga session, savasana allows you to relax deeply and cool down. It's especially important in humid weather to help regulate your body temperature and calm the mind.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Paras Maheshwari, Director at Gravolite, said, “As the warm embrace of humid weather envelops us, it becomes imperative to adapt our wellness routines to the changing climate. Humidity hangs in the air like an unwelcome guest, casting a damp shadow over our comfort. However, a holistic approach to overcoming the difficulties presented by humid weather is provided by yoga, which combines physical postures, mindful breathing, and mental attention. We can use the power of Yoga to balance our body, mind, and spirit during these hot humid days by using the appropriate asanas (postures).”

According to him, the combination of Yoga and humid weather can bring about unique benefits that contribute to your overall well-being. He explained, “Humid conditions can lead to increased perspiration, which helps in flushing out toxins from the body. This, combined with the physical exertion of yoga, enhances the detoxification process, leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalised. Furthermore, practicing yoga asanas during humid weather can promote flexibility and prevent muscle injuries. The warmth and moisture in the air make muscles more pliable, allowing for deeper stretches and reducing the risk of strains. Additionally, humidity can affect our mental state, creating bouts or irritation amongst most individuals. The calming and meditative nature of Yoga, when practiced in a humid environment, can have an even more profound impact on reducing stress and anxiety levels.”

He suggested some asanas you can practice in this humid weather:

Pranayama - The Breath of Life

Before delving into the physical postures, it's crucial to align our breath. Pranayama, the art of mindful breathing exercises, plays a pivotal role in connecting our body with the environment. Begin your practice with Sheetali Pranayama, where you inhale through a rolled tongue and exhale through the nostrils. This cooling technique soothes the nervous system, offering a respite from the heat and aiding in temperature regulation—a perfect addition to your routine during humid weather.

2. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Trikonasana offers a graceful method to stretch and strengthen the entire body. This asana not only opens the chest but also encourages deep breathing, enhancing lung capacity—a valuable skill in humid conditions where the air might feel heavier. The elongated stance aids in maintaining balance, a skill that can prove particularly useful when humidity might make the surroundings feel less steady.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

To elevate energy levels and combat lethargy, incorporate Bhujangasana into your practice. This gentle backbend invigorates the spine, stimulates digestion—potentially slightly sluggish due to the humidity—and encourages blood circulation. By promoting efficient distribution of nutrients and energy throughout the body, Bhujangasana helps you remain revitalized even in muggy conditions.