Processed plant-based foods vs meat: Which one actually makes you gain weight? Diet loophole you need to know

For years, health experts have warned that processed foods are a surefire way to pack on pounds but what if that is only part of the story? A groundbreaking research from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine suggests that not all processed foods are created equal. In fact, plant-based processed foods may not contribute to weight gain like their animal-based counterparts. Processed foods and weight gain: The plant-based loophole you need to know.(Image by Shutterstock)

A surprising dietary loophole

"Our research shows that choosing a bagel instead of bacon for breakfast or a veggie burger instead of a hamburger for dinner is the best option if you are looking to lose weight," explained Dr Hana Kahleova, Ph.D., director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. Published in Nutrition & Metabolism, this study turned conventional wisdom on its head, showing that you can still enjoy packaged plant-based foods without worrying about weight gain—so long as you cut out animal products entirely.

Dr Kahleova highlighted that filling your plate with plant-based foods—even those classified as ultra-processed, such as soy milk and vegan yogurt—can positively impact your weight and overall health.

Why this matters

For many, the idea of switching to a plant-based diet can feel daunting, especially with the assumption that it requires cooking everything from scratch but this research suggested that even convenient, packaged plant-based alternatives can support weight loss. Additionally, this shift could help combat diet-related diseases, which continue to rise across the country.

Processing level vs food source

To test their theory, researchers analyzed data from a clinical trial involving 244 overweight adults. The participants were split into two groups: one followed a vegan diet, while the other continued their usual eating habits for 16 weeks.

Plant-based meat happens to be the ultimate industrial ultra processed food. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

The vegan group had no calorie restrictions and was not required to avoid processed foods—they simply had to eliminate animal products. After 16 weeks, the results were striking.

The vegan group lost an average of 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms) more than the control group, even though many still ate processed plant foods like frozen vegan pizzas and plant-based burgers. The NOVA food classification system, which ranks foods based on processing levels, confirmed a key finding: weight loss was more closely linked to the type of food consumed rather than its level of processing.

The most significant predictors of weight loss were:

Cutting back on processed animal foods (like smoked fish)

Reducing unprocessed animal foods (like milk, beef, and eggs)

Avoiding ultra-processed animal foods (like cheese, fried chicken, and sausage)

In contrast, no category of processed plant-based foods, even ultra-processed ones, was associated with weight gain.

The science behind plant-based weight loss

So why do processed plant foods behave differently from their animal-based counterparts? The answer lies in fiber and fat content. Plant-based foods are naturally higher in fiber and lower in fat, which helps people feel full on fewer calories.

In India, plant-based meat is still an elite concern. But the lesson we should take away from all of this research is: be careful how many processed foods you use

Researchers found that participants who followed a plant-based diet lost weight by consuming fewer calories and less fat while boosting fiber intake and improving their metabolism. “Our study is an important reminder that plant-based foods considered processed—like canned beans, cereal, and veggie burgers—can actually be part of a healthy diet that fights chronic disease,” says Dr Kahleova.

Making plant-based eating easier

For those hesitant to switch to a plant-based diet due to time constraints or cooking concerns, this study offers encouraging news. It confirms that processed plant-based options can be a viable, effective part of a weight-loss strategy.

Beyond weight management, plant-based diets have been linked to better heart health, improved blood sugar control and overall well-being but this research underscores their effectiveness for weight loss—regardless of how processed the foods are. The takeaway? When it comes to weight loss, the origin of your food matters more than the level of processing.

This means you don’t have to sacrifice convenience for health. So go ahead, grab that veggie burger or plant-based frozen meal—your waistline (and the planet) might just thank you.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.