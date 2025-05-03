That innocent rusk could be spiking your blood sugar. Nutritionist suggests one snack that makes tea time healthy

Evening tea is more than just a daily routine—it is a cherished moment of relaxation, reflection and rejuvenation but while we take comfort in our cup of chai, the snack we pair with it often goes unnoticed. Many of us focus on eating healthy meals throughout the day, only to give in to cravings during tea time, reaching for deep-fried snacks, biscuits or conventional rusks. However, this seemingly small choice can significantly impact our overall wellness. Nutritionist explains why your evening chai deserves a healthier rusk.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dt Sagarika Garg, Nutritionist at Tata Soulfull, shared, “The right tea-time snack plays a crucial role in maintaining energy levels, digestion, and metabolism, making it essential to choose wisely. Evenings often bring a natural dip in energy and a nutritious snack helps restore vitality while preventing sluggishness. A balanced option also curbs excessive hunger before dinner, reducing the risk of overeating.”

She revealed, “Meals at regular intervals support metabolism by preventing long fasting gaps, that can slow it down. Additionally, fiber-rich and nutrient-dense snacks, particularly those made from whole grains and millets, aid digestion by preventing bloating, acidity, and discomfort—especially important when consuming chai on an empty stomach. Lastly, the right snack stabilises blood sugar levels, enhancing focus and mood, which is particularly beneficial for those working or studying in the evening.”

Healthy millet murukkus are the go-to snack for tea-time cravings.

For many, dunking a crisp, golden-brown rusk into chai is an irreplaceable comfort. However, Dt Sagarika Garg pointed out, “Most commercially available rusks are far from the lite, guilt-free snack they appear to be. Packed with refined flour (maida), unhealthy fats and excessive sugar, they can negatively impact overall health. Maida lacks fiber and essential nutrients, leading to poor digestion and bloating, while its high glycemic index causes blood sugar spikes, making it unsuitable for diabetics and those managing their weight.”

She added, “These rusks provide empty calories with little to no real nutrition, contributing to weight gain and inflammation. The presence of trans fats and artificial flavours further poses risks to heart health, and regular consumption may elevate bad cholesterol (LDL) levels, increasing the likelihood of heart disease.”

The healthier alternative: No-maida rusk with the power of millets

Dt Sagarika Garg suggested, “Instead of traditional maida rusks, it’s time to switch to fiber-rich, whole grain options. Millets, an ancient superfood, have gained popularity as a healthier alternative to refined grains, offering superior nutritional benefits. Brands nowadays are introducing Whole Wheat and Jowar Rusks, a nutritious, filling, and delicious alternative that retains the comforting crunch of a rusk while enhancing its health benefits.”

A storehouse of fibre, B-complex vitamins like thiamine, riboflavin, vitamin B6, and other important minerals, jowar can help balance blood sugar levels and keep cholesterol in check(Pinterest)

Jowar, also known as sorghum, is a powerhouse of nutrition. Dt Sagarika Garg explained, “It is gluten-free, high in fiber and packed with essential vitamins and minerals like iron, magnesium and B vitamins. This makes it beneficial for digestive health, blood sugar control, and overall immunity. Whole grain and millet-based rusks provide slow-releasing energy, preventing sudden sugar crashes, keeping you active throughout the day. Unlike refined flour snacks that cause unhealthy sugar spikes, they provide sustained energy, support gut health, and contribute to better heart function.”

Additionally, jowar contains antioxidants that fight inflammation, making it an excellent choice for those looking to improve long-term wellness. Dt Sagarika Garg elaborated, “Its high fiber content not only aids digestion but also helps in weight management by keeping you full for longer, reducing the urge to snack on unhealthy foods. With no maida, these rusks eliminate the harmful effects of refined flour while offering superior taste and nutrition, ensuring a wholesome and guilt-free snacking experience.”

Millets have, for long, been recognized as a superfood for their many health benefits.

Your evening chai is a daily ritual—make it count by pairing it with a healthier choice. Swapping out your regular rusk for a millet-based whole wheat and jowar rusk is not just a small dietary adjustment; it is a step towards better digestion, metabolism, and overall well-being. Enjoy your chai-time without compromising on health because every sip and every bite should nourish you.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.