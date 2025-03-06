Want to lose weight? Here's why you should stop eating after dark, according to doctor

In a world where late-night snacking has become second nature, fasting and hormone expert Dr Mindy Pelz shared a game-changing perspective: if you want to lose weight, only eat in the light. In an episode of Women with Impact, Dr Pelz explained to Founder and Host Lisa Bilyeu, that when it is dark outside, your body becomes more insulin-resistant, making late-night eating a direct contributor to weight gain and metabolic dysfunction. [Also read: Fitness coach shares '4 simple steps to shed 3-5 kgs in the next 30-45 days'] Stop eating after sunset: Expert reveals the science behind nighttime weight gain.(Image by Pixabay)

The science behind late-night eating and insulin resistance

Dr Pelz highlighted that melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep regulation, also affects insulin production and metabolic efficiency. As melatonin levels rise in response to darkness, it does not just signal the body to rest—it also makes your pancreas and cells less responsive to insulin.

This means that consuming the same meal at 9 pm compared to 5 pm can lead to more fat storage and higher blood sugar levels simply due to the body’s decreased ability to process it effectively. Dr Pelz explained, “When melatonin goes high, it doesn’t just make you sleepy; it makes your cells sleepy to insulin, it makes your pancreas sleepy, it makes everything sleepy.”

The result? That late-night meal is more likely to be stored as fat rather than burned for energy.

Train yourself to avoid eating at night

Late night eating is linked to increased fat storage, higher blood sugar and metabolic dysfunction over time hence, it is best to eat earlier in the day and align meals with circadian rhythms for optimal metabolism and health. Dr Pelz admits she was not always able to resist post-dinner snacks but has since trained herself to adopt healthier habits.

She shared, “The meal that you eat at nine o 'clock at night in the dark is going to build more fat than that meal, that same meal that you had at five o 'clock in the light. So my new strategy is to try to eat in the light and not eat in the dark. I've trained myself now to sit down and watch TV without needing a snack. I've trained myself to not need a dessert afterwards. I wasn't always like that.”

Aligning eating patterns with your body’s natural rhythms

Dr Pelz’s advice is not just about weight loss, it is about optimising health through a deeper understanding of the body’s natural rhythms. By being mindful of meal timing and avoiding eating after dark, you can support better insulin sensitivity, metabolic health and overall well-being.

So, the next time you reach for a late-night snack, remember: your body functions best when you eat in the light.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.