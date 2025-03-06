Fitness coach shares '4 simple steps to shed 3-5 kgs in the next 30-45 days'

Losing weight does not have to be an overwhelming or complicated process nor does it require an expensive gym membership as per a fitness expert on Instagram, who claims that shedding a few extra kilos in just over a month is absolutely achievable with the right strategies and consistency. The fitness coach shared four simple yet highly effective steps that can help you drop 3-5 kgs within 30-45 days without extreme dieting or excessive workouts. 4 simple steps to shed 3-5 kgs in 30-45 days : A fitness coach’s guide(Image by Shutterstock)

According to him, the key lies in balance, discipline and making small but powerful lifestyle changes. He claimed, “95% of our clients don’t go to the gym. Most women can’t… New mothers … definitely not! If you are starting out and need to lose around 10+ kgs , here are 4 simple steps to shed 3-5 kgs in the next 30-45 days (sic).”

He recommended the following 4 simple steps to shed 3-5 kgs in the next 30-45 days -

1. Calculate daily calories (weight x 20)

To understand and estimate how many calories your body needs daily, the simple formula is to multiply your weight by 20 and that will be the number of calories you need to consume daily.

Weight (in kg) × 20 = Daily Caloric Requirement

For example, if you weigh 70 kgs, your estimated daily calorie requirement would be 1,400 calories and staying within this limit while ensuring a nutritious diet will set the stage for weight loss. Many consider this to be the foundation of weight loss.

2. Match protein intake to your weight (e.g., 70g for 70kgs)

It is no secret that protein helps in maintaining muscle mass but did you know that protein plays a crucial role in weight loss by keeping you full longer? To make it simple, consume protein in grams equal to your body weight in kilograms. For example, if you weigh 70 kgs, you need to consume 70 grams of protein daily.

3. ⁠Walk 10k steps daily - Walk while on the phone, after meals

Walking is one of the easiest and most effective ways to burn calories where you do not need any gym equipment or a designated workout time. Just incorporate walking into your daily routine and with consistency over time, walking 10,000 steps daily can significantly contribute to your calorie burn and weight loss.

4. ⁠Follow a thrice-weekly home workout plan (20 mins , 5 rounds with 1 mins rest)

The fitness coach shared the following workout plan that you can follow:

Home workout plan(Image by Instagram/myhealthbuddy)

If you have been putting off your fitness journey due to a busy schedule or lack of access to a gym, now is the time to take control but remember, the key to success is consistency with simple, sustainable steps. By calculating daily calories, ensuring adequate protein intake, walking regularly and incorporating short home workouts, anyone can achieve significant weight loss without the hassle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.