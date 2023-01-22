Home / Lifestyle / Health / Winter Yoga for back pain: 5 exercises for back pain relief during winters

Winter Yoga for back pain: 5 exercises for back pain relief during winters

health
Updated on Jan 22, 2023 05:59 PM IST

Regular low-impact aerobic exercise has been shown to improve your back's strength and endurance, allowing your muscles to function more effectively. Check out these 5 Yoga asanas for back pain relief during winters

ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

One of the most widespread sources of discomfort in the world, back pain can affect people of all ages where approximately 30% of adult females are thought to experience lower back pain, compared to 25% of adult male adults. According to health experts, the categories of back pain can be identified as cervical (neck), thoracic (middle back), lumbar (lower back) and coccydynia (tailbone or sacrum) regions and these can be aggravated during the winter season but there are easy Yoga poses that will help you start protecting your back.

All levels of practitioners can perform the Yoga asanas but it is advised to speak with your doctor before beginning any workout regimen and please pause and take a break if you're in severe pain or skip the position. Talking about Yoga as a back pain therapy in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shared, “Your spine can become more flexible and strong with yoga. You may strengthen your body and mind to deal with any discomfort and make treatment more effective by practising yoga asanas and meditation practises. Regular low-impact aerobic exercise has been shown to improve your back's strength and endurance, allowing your muscles to function more effectively.”

He suggested these 5 Yoga asanas for back pain relief during winters:

1. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Method: Lie flat on your stomach. Spread palms under your shoulders and elbows close to the sides of your body. Inhale as you slowly lift the chest off the floor as much as till your navel. Keep your pelvis on the floor. Broaden out your shoulder blades and engage them lifting up the chest forward. Slowly bring your torso down.

2. Marjariasana (Cat Cow Pose)

3. Paschimottansana (Seated Forward Bend)

Method: Start in Sukhasana. Straighten legs forward and flex your feet turning your toes toward you. Place your hands next to your hips as you activate thigh muscles. Straighten your back. Slowly reach forward, hold your big toes. With a deep exhale, drawing the lower belly in and place your forehead on your knees. Hold for at least 5 breaths.

4. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Method: Start by lying down on your stomach with your hands alongside your torso. Fold legs and take your hands back to hold on to your ankles. Inhale and lift your upper body and lower body off the floor. Gently turn your chin upwards. Do this very slowly. As you exhale, release from the pose and relax quietly for a few breaths. Repeat the pose once or twice more.

5. Twisted Cobra Pose (Triyaka Bhujangasana)

