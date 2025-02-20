Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares what she did to make weight loss easy

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach (according to her Instagram bio) who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months. Mahtab Ekay keeps sharing snippets of her impressive weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. From diet to workouts, Mahtab keeps sharing tips and tricks for faster and sustained weight loss. Also read | Woman who dropped 14 kilos in 4 months shares 6 tips to beat body dysmorphia and lose weight “If I was trying to make losing weight as easy as possible, I’d start doing these 7 things today,” Mahtab Ekay wrote.(Pexels)

A day back, Mahtab shared a post noting down the things that she did to make weight loss easy and fast. “If I was trying to make losing weight as easy as possible, I’d start doing these 7 things today,” she wrote.

Watch your diet:

Fill your breakfast with veggies, protein, and fat. This will keep you full for 4–5 hours, reduce sugar cravings, and prevent snacking or binging later.

Add fiber to the diet:

Add a fiber source to each meal. Aim for 25–35g daily. Great sources include apples, pears, edamame, lentils, chickpeas, black beans, oats, and whole-grain bread. Also read | Woman who dropped 32 kg in 7 months shares 10 things she did for weight loss: ‘Don't give up soda’

Avoid snacking in empty stomach:

Avoid snacking on carbs. Save sweet cravings for dessert after a main meal instead of eating them on an empty stomach.

Hit 10K steps every day:

Set a daily step goal and break it into smaller chunks. For example, a 20-min morning walk, two 20-min walks after meals, and a 30–40 min evening walk with your family or friends can help you easily hit 10k steps.

Stay hydrated:

Drink more water. You need half your body weight in pounds in ounces of water daily. Easy hack: get a big water bottle, fill it in the morning, and sip throughout the day.

Add more protein:

Double down on your protein. No need for fancy recipes—just build on what you’re already eating. Add egg whites to eggs, use cottage cheese in sandwiches, or eat a full chicken breast instead of half. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 9 tips to lose up to 20 kilos in just 12 weeks

Have your favourite dessert:

Have your favorite dessert daily (if you want it). Pick one dessert you love the most, enjoy it every day, and skip the rest of the sweets.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.