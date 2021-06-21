Yoga Day 2021: Shilpa Shetty suggests Bhramari Pranayama for early Covid healing

It is no secret that there are anti-inflammatory effects associated with meditation and Yoga and while a study in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine earlier explored its healing benefits as potential adjunctive treatments of Covid-19, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all for rooting for the same on International Yoga Day 2021. Suggesting Yoga’s Bhramari Pranayama for early Covid recovery, Shilpa inspired fans on World Yoga Day 2021 to spare a few minutes to focus on their breathing today with this simple breathing exercise as it promises early recovery and healing from Covid-19.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a fitness video which nailed home the health advice. Donning a black round-neck tee with “Breathe” printed on it in bold, Shilpa teamed it with a pair of multi-coloured tights and left her mid-parted hair open as she sat on a Yoga mat to perform the exercise with fitness enthusiasts.

“Happy World Yoga Day BREATHE... it’s THE most important function that the body performs. Breathing right helps provide oxygen to the organs to perform all the crucial processes, from cognition to digestion to strengthening the immune system (sic),” the Bollywood star shared in the caption. She added, “So, on World Yoga Day, let’s start by practicing the Bhramari Pranayama (sic).”

Revealing a plethora of benefits of this exercise, Shilpa concluded, “It helps generate up to 15% more nitric oxide through the vibrations of the humming sound, ‘Aum’. This, in turn, helps early recovery and healing from Covid-19. Spare a few minutes to focus on your breathing today with the Bhramari Pranayama. It relaxes the mind and lowers stress, while improving concentration and alleviating anxiety (sic).”

Additional benefits of Pranayama:

As the ancient practice of controlling breath, Pranayama connects body and mind, supplies body with oxygen while removing toxins and is meant to provide healing physiological benefits. The stress-relieving effects of pranayama include improving one’s sleep quality, increasing mindfulness and reducing high blood pressure.

Pranayam has a number of benefits like improving immune system, boosting your memory, improving respiratory and cardiovascular health and regulating blood pressure. This Yoga asana also improves sleep and helps to de-stress.

