Yoga for emotional health: Exercises that release tension, promote positive mood

In today's world, stress has become an all-too-familiar companion as lifestyle factors such as health concerns, financial pressures and the relentless demands of modern living, all contribute to a pervasive sense of tension and anxiety. Additionally, the addiction to social media and the pressure to maintain an idealised online presence exacerbate these feelings, leading many to experience mood disorders, anxiety, palpitations and depression.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “The alarming increase in the rate of suicides underscores the urgent need for effective strategies to combat these issues. Yoga, an ancient practice that unites the body, mind, and spirit, offers a holistic approach to managing stress and promoting mental well-being. Through the integration of physical postures (asanas), breath control (pranayama), mudras and meditation, Yoga helps individuals release tension and cultivate a positive mood.”

According to him, here are some practices that are particularly effective in alleviating stress and enhancing emotional health -

1. Surya Namaskara (Sun Salutation) and Chandra Namaskara (Moon Salutation):

These dynamic sequences of postures invigorate the body and calm the mind. Sun Salutation energises and prepares the body for the day ahead, while Moon Salutation cools and soothes, making them ideal for balancing energy levels and promoting overall well-being.

2. Sheetali Pranayama (Cooling Breath):

This breathing technique involves inhaling through the mouth with a rolled tongue and exhaling through the nose. It cools the body, reduces stress, and calms the mind, making it particularly effective in alleviating anxiety and anger.

3. Bhastrika Pranayama (Bellows Breath):

This vigorous breath control practice involves rapid inhalations and exhalations. Bhastrika Pranayama energizes the body, increases oxygen supply to the brain, and helps release pent-up emotions, promoting a positive mood and mental clarity.

4. Mudra

Mudras are symbolic hand gestures that influence the flow of energy in the body. Practicing specific mudras can enhance mental focus, reduce stress, and promote emotional balance. For instance, the Dhyan Mudra (gesture of Meditation) helps calm the mind and improve concentration.

5. Aarambh Dhyaan (Seed Meditation):

Aarambh Dhyaan is a meditative practice designed to ground and center the mind. By sitting quietly and focusing on the breath, individuals can visualise negative thoughts and energies being exhaled in a black circle and positive, powerful thoughts being inhaled from a white circle. This visualisation technique helps cultivate a state of inner peace and tranquility, releasing mental tension and fostering a positive outlook on life.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar advised, “Incorporating these Yoga practices into a regular routine can provide significant relief from the stresses of daily life. Yoga not only addresses the physical manifestations of tension but also helps to cultivate mindfulness and emotional resilience. Through consistent practice, individuals can develop a greater sense of inner peace and stability, empowering them to navigate life's challenges with grace and equanimity. Yoga offers a powerful antidote to the stress and tension that plague modern life.”

By uniting the body, mind and spirit, Yoga helps individuals release physical and emotional tension, promoting a positive mood and enhancing overall well-being. As we embrace Yoga as a tool for stress management and emotional health, we can foster a more balanced and harmonious existence.