Yoga, Pilates, and flexibility: Orthopaedic spine surgeon with 20+ years of experience explains if being more flexible can actually hurt your spine

When it comes to fitness, people crave flexibility, as it is a reliable indicator of a fit, healthy body. It has evolved from an overlooked stretching afterthought into one of the dominant fitness trends on social media, and it is driven by the popularity of yoga and Pilates as workouts, too. But is there a possibility that being more flexible could actually hurt your spine?

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arjun Dhawale, additional director, orthopaedic spine surgery with over 20 years of experience, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, on the occasion of World Spine Day, discussed the potential possibility of hurting yoga and Pilates hurting the spine and who should be wary of trying exercises that aim to make you more flexible and agile.