Yoga, Pilates, and flexibility: Orthopaedic spine surgeon with 20+ years of experience explains if being more flexible can actually hurt your spine
Yoga and Pilates offer health benefits, but extreme poses such as headstands may harm the spine if attempted without years of training, according to Dr Arjun.
When it comes to fitness, people crave flexibility, as it is a reliable indicator of a fit, healthy body. It has evolved from an overlooked stretching afterthought into one of the dominant fitness trends on social media, and it is driven by the popularity of yoga and Pilates as workouts, too. But is there a possibility that being more flexible could actually hurt your spine?
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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arjun Dhawale, additional director, orthopaedic spine surgery with over 20 years of experience, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, on the occasion of World Spine Day, discussed the potential possibility of hurting yoga and Pilates hurting the spine and who should be wary of trying exercises that aim to make you more flexible and agile.
Why you should be mindful while doing yoga and Pilates
According to Dr Arjun, yoga, Pilates, and flexibility are three distinct forms of exercise. While yoga is good for overall functioning, breathing, cardiovascular health, musculoskeletal health, and engaging different muscle groups, extreme forms of yoga poses may not be suitable for an amateur or new inductee.
Especially extreme poses that facilitate neck and back flexion, extension, and rotation, Dr Arjun noted, as they may be counterproductive and lead to pain. “Complex exercises like headstand are also not recommended unless one is very well trained and has learnt to do it for years, as injuries can occur,” he added.
Meanwhile, for Pilates, he highlighted that it is a great form of exercise because it activates the core and other muscle groups. “They are helpful for building muscle mass and strengthening of abdominal, back and limb muscles and include flexibility programs for all muscle groups.”
The catch
Dr Arjun stressed that each one of us is capable of different levels of strengthening and flexibility training exercises, and it is important that these are modulated and supported by a trainer. However, he cautioned that if there are any preexisting problems, they should be evaluated and communicated to the trainer so they can modify the course.
“While general flexibility exercises are recommended, extreme flexibility exercises may be avoided as they can result in injuries,” Dr Arjun cautioned.
About World Spine Day
World Spine Day is observed annually on October 16 as the world's largest public health initiative dedicated to raising awareness about spinal health, back pain, and disability. It has been coordinated by the World Federation of Chiropractic in partnership with global musculoskeletal health groups since 2008.
Spinal conditions are a leading cause of disability worldwide, often resulting in decreased productivity, long-term health complications, and significant financial burdens. The day encourages individuals, communities, healthcare providers, and policymakers to take proactive steps to prevent spinal issues.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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