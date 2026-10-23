Diwali with pets: A guide to keep your furry friends safe and comfortable during the festival of lights

Diwali is one of the most beloved occasions on Delhi’s festive calendar, but for veterinary clinics, it also marks one of the busiest and most demanding periods of the year. As diyas are lit and celebrations take pace, a familiar parade of cases begins to arrive: noise-phobic dogs that have bolted through open doors in panic, paws and tails singed by fallen diyas, skin flare-ups that owners insist appeared “overnight”, and gastric upsets after a few too many sweets mysteriously vanish from the festive spread.

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Diu Somani, a specialist in veterinary dermatology and the founder of The SkinVet, says, “What frustrates me most is that almost all of it is avoidable. Most pet parents already know their animals experience the festivities very differently from us. The wider community – from the neighbour with the string of crackers to the guest with a plate of barfi – often does not.”

Noise is a welfare concern The veterinarian highlights that dogs and cats hear far more than we do, and the sudden, unpredictable crack of fireworks is a potent trigger for fear and anxiety. Panting, trembling, pacing, hiding and escape attempts are clinical signs of acute distress, and they should be read as exactly that.

Pre-cracker game plan Dr Somani recommends, “Designate a quiet interior room before the first cracker is lit, with curtains drawn, familiar bedding and low-level background sound to take the edge off the noise. Walk dogs early in the evening and always on a leash, as most festival-related disappearances happen during precisely those hours. Make sure every pet carries an identification tag with a current contact number, and if your pet is not yet microchipped, now is the time.”

“Most importantly, never give human sedatives or anxiolytics without veterinary direction. Several are unsafe for dogs and cats, and a well-meant remedy can quickly become a second emergency,” she adds.