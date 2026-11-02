Diwali special recipe: Whip up chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s chocolate burfi with just 4 simple ingredients
This festive season, add a modern twist to traditional mithai with chef Sanjeev Kapoor's chocolate burfi. Save his simple dessert recipe for Diwali weekend.
With Diwali right around the corner this weekend, households across the country are gearing up for late-night gatherings, family visits, and sweet exchanges. However, between cleaning and decorating homes and shopping for gifts, finding time to make traditional mithai (festive sweets) can feel daunting. Also read | Give your Diwali snack platter a cheesy twist with this homemade hara bhara cheese ball recipe
If you find yourself hunting for a hassle-free, last-minute Diwali dessert that balances festive charm with modern taste, chef Sanjeev Kapoor has the perfect solution. Shared on his official YouTube channel, Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana, in October 2024, this easy-to-make chocolate burfi brings a contemporary twist to the classic rich burfi.
Designed specifically for busy home cooks, the recipe features standard pantry staples, requires minimal active cooking time, and delivers a two-tiered sweet treat that looks like it came straight from an artisanal sweet shop. Also read |5 irresistible barfi recipes to satiate your sweet tooth this festive season
Ingredients
Mawa (Khoya): 3 cups, grated
Sugar:½ cup
Cocoa powder: 3 tablespoons
Ghee: a small amount for greasing
Silver varq: for garnish
Method
1. Grease a shallow tray evenly with a little bit of ghee and set it aside.
2. Place the grated mawa into a thick-bottomed non-stick pan. Cook over medium heat, stirring continuously, until it melts completely into a thick, smooth, sauce-like consistency. Take care not to let the mawa brown or take on any color.
3. Add the sugar to the pan. Keep stirring steadily until the sugar completely dissolves and combines seamlessly with the cooked mawa.
4. Remove exactly half of the hot mawa mixture from the pan and pour it directly onto your prepared greased tray. To settle the mixture evenly without needing a spatula, hold the tray firmly from two sides and gently tap it against a sturdy surface 2 to 3 times. Set the tray aside to cool.
5. Keep the remaining half of the mawa mixture in the pan over low heat. Sprinkle in the 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder and mix thoroughly until completely smooth and uniformly chocolate-brown.
6. Carefully pour the warm cocoa mixture over the cooled white mawa layer. Allow the tray to cool down completely to room temperature so the layers set firmly. Once set, decorate the top with edible silver varq, slice into clean diamond or square pieces, and serve.
Whether you are hosting guests at short notice or simply want to surprise your family with a fusion delight, chef Sanjeev Kapoor's straightforward recipe proves that festival-ready sweets do not need hours in the kitchen to taste exceptional.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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