An inexpensive and mild-flavoured fish, Tilapia is a nutritious food that can be part of a healthy and balanced diet as it is lower in sodium, calories and total fat than bacon and other processed meats while being packed with vitamins and minerals like choline, niacin, vitamin B12, vitamin D, selenium and phosphorus. In general, fishes are a part of the anti-inflammatory foods that may help ease arthritis joint pain as they are known for their potential to reduce inflammation in the body, which is a common underlying factor in arthritis. Feast your senses to a gourmet delight of Oven Roasted Whole Tilapia Fish with this recipe (Photo by Chef Aji Joseph)

Tilapia is also referred to as Jalebi fish or Queiloo, Kurla Mavra, Sarkari Meenu or Tyangra and according to Chef Aji Joseph, Head - Culinary Development at FreshToHome, “Tilapia is considered to be around since 1500 BC and scholars speculate that it was heavily referenced in the Bible with specific focus on the miracles of Jesus and his disciple- St Peter. Tilapia is rumoured to be the fish that was caught by St Peter in the Sea of Galilee and fed to the masses and so is the reason it is called the St Peter’s fish.”

Check out the recipe of whole roast tilapia oven roasted on a bed of sliced potatoes and cherry tomatoes served with a Chimichurri sauce. This whole fish can be the center of attraction of the family feast with the head of the family cutting and sharing with all the members -

Ingredients:

Tilapia fish (whole cleaned): 1 nos (600-700gm)

Sliced potato: 100 gm

Three color pepper (dices): 100 gm

Cherry tomato: 15 nos

Ingredients for fish marination:

White pepper powder: ½ tsp

Mustard powder:1/2 tsp

Lemon juice:15 ml

Refined oil: 3 tbsp

Salt: to taste

Ingredients for sauce:

Butter: 50 gm

Parsley chop: 2 tsp

Garlic chop:1/2 tsp

Chilli flakes: one pinch

Lemon juice: half a lemon

Salt: to taste

Method of preparation:

Descale the tilapia, trim the fins, cut open and clean the inside thoroughly.

Mix all the ingredients for the marination. Make few slits on the fish so that marination gets into the fish. Apply the marination all over and inside the fish. Keep aside for half an hour so that the marination penetrates inside the fish.



Peel 2 potatoes and cut into thick slices, cut colored peppers into thick strips. Toss these veggies with some salt pepper and olive oil. Arrange the vegetables on an oven proof plate and place the marinated fish on these veggies Place few slices of lemon on the fish. Cover the pan with an aluminum foil.



Preheat an oven to 200 degrees and place the tray of fish in the oven and cook for 15-20 minutes till the fish is cooked. By this time the slices of potato and veggies would have become tender to bite.



To make the sauce melt the butter and add all the other ingredients and whisk well. Take out the tray from the oven. Lift the fish and transfer the veggies on to a serving plate. Place the fish on top of the veggies. Pour the warm butter sauce on the fish and sprinkle some chopped parsley on top to garnish.