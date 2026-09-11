Hosting guests this weekend? This recipe for crispy air-fried mushroom onion rolls is perfect for the snack table
If you have guests coming over this weekend but are confused about what to offer as snacks, this one's for you! Try this easy, healthy, air-fryer recipe.
Hosting guests this weekend but can’t decide what to put on the snack table? Skip the usual packets of ultra-processed chips and namkeens and surprise your guests with something homemade instead. You don’t need to spend hours in the kitchen either – a simple, flavour-packed snack can go a long way in impressing your guests and earning you some serious brownie points for the effort.
Also Read | Switch up boring old egg curry: Try this fitness coach-recommended masala steamed eggs recipe
If you’re looking for something crispy, delicious and a little different, we’ve found the perfect recipe for you to try! Shivangi Pithisaria, a food blogger and content creator known for sharing delicious and creative recipes on her Instagram page and website, has shared her recipe for crispy air-fried mushroom onion roll-ups drizzled with a homemade green sauce. In an Instagram video posted on August 27, she walks viewers through the preparation process, while the complete list of ingredients and step-by-step method are available on her website.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the mushroom filling
- 200 g mushrooms
- ¼ cup walnuts
- 5 garlic cloves
- 2 red onions, sliced
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 to 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
For the garlic butter
- 3 tbsp salted butter, melted
- 3 garlic cloves, finely minced
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander, finely chopped
- 1 tsp chilli flakes
- ½ tsp dried or fresh thyme
For the green sauce
- ¼ cup curd or Greek yoghurt
- 2 tbsp cream cheese
- A handful of fresh coriander
- A handful of fresh mint
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 5 garlic cloves
- Salt, to taste
- ¼ cup ice
For the roll-ups
- 3 tortillas
Method
- For the mushroom filling: Add the mushrooms, walnuts, sliced onions and garlic to a baking tray or baking dish. Season with salt and black pepper, drizzle with olive oil and toss well to ensure everything is evenly coated.
- Air-fry at 180°C for 20 to 25 minutes or bake at 190°C for 25 to 30 minutes, tossing halfway through, until the mushrooms and onions are deeply browned and caramelised. Set aside to cool completely.
- Transfer the roasted mixture to a blender and pulse a few times until you have a coarse, chunky mixture. Add the soy sauce and balsamic vinegar and pulse briefly to combine. Set aside.
- For the garlic butter: In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, minced garlic, chopped coriander, chilli flakes and thyme.
- Spread a generous layer of the mushroom filling evenly over a tortilla. Roll it tightly from one end to the other to form a log. Using a sharp knife, cut the log into bite-sized pieces.
- Thread the pieces onto skewers, arranging around five roll-ups on each skewer or as many as will comfortably fit.
- Brush the roll-ups generously with the garlic butter. Air-fry at 180°C for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the tortillas are crisp and golden brown. Brush with a little more garlic butter immediately after removing them from the air fryer.
- For the green sauce: Add the curd or yoghurt, cream cheese, coriander, mint, lemon juice, garlic, salt and ice to a blender. Blend until completely smooth and creamy.
- Drizzle the fresh green sauce generously over the crispy mushroom tortilla roll-ups and serve immediately.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.