Try this nutritionist-approved indulgent recipe for creamy Lahori chicken korma that also includes a vegetarian version

Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for her flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her take on Lahori chicken korma, a rich, creamy curry made with browned onions, cashews, yoghurt and aromatic spices. The dish can also be adapted into a vegetarian version by swapping chicken for paneer. In an Instagram video shared on October 2, the nutritionist walks viewers through the ingredients and step-by-step method to prepare the korma at home.

Craving something rich and indulgent but would rather enjoy it at home than head out or order in? With the right ingredients and a little creativity in the kitchen , you can whip up a restaurant-style meal to satisfy your cravings . If you're in the mood for a creamy, flavour-packed chicken curry, this recipe could be just what you're looking for.

Check out the full recipe below!

Ingredients For the brown onion paste 4 medium onions (400g), thinly sliced

1 tsp oil (5g), for air-frying

12 to 15 cashews (15g), soaked

½ cup Greek yoghurt (100g) For the marinade 300g boneless chicken thighs, cut into cubes, or 250g paneer, cubed

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste (5g)

¼ tsp turmeric powder (1g)

1 tsp chilli powder (2.5g)

1 tsp coriander powder (2g)

Salt to taste

1 tbsp lemon juice (15ml)

1 tbsp ghee (13g), for pan-frying For the gravy 1 tbsp ghee (13g)

1 bay leaf

2 cardamom pods

2 cloves

1 small piece of cinnamon

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste (5g)

2 tomatoes (150g), pureed

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp garam masala (1g)

Salt to taste

½ cup hot water (120ml)

1 tsp kasuri methi (1g), crushed

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (5g), chopped

1½ tbsp fresh cream (22g) Method 1. Arrange the sliced onions in an air fryer, toss with one teaspoon of oil and air-fry until browned. Allow them to cool slightly. Blend with the soaked cashews and Greek yoghurt until smooth and creamy.

2. Combine the chicken or paneer with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, salt and lemon juice. Mix well and leave to marinate for 10 minutes.

3. Heat one tablespoon of ghee in a pan. Add the marinated chicken or paneer and pan-fry until lightly browned. If using chicken, cook until nearly done. Remove and set aside.

4. In the same pan, heat the remaining one tablespoon of ghee. Add the bay leaf, cardamom, cloves and cinnamon. Sauté briefly until fragrant, then add the ginger-garlic paste and cook until golden.

5. Add the tomato puree and cook for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, until it thickens and the raw tomato flavour subsides.

6. Stir in the brown onion paste, followed by the turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala and salt. Mix thoroughly.

7. Pour in the hot water and stir to combine. Cook over a medium-low heat until the gravy thickens and the flavours come together.

8. Add the crushed kasuri methi, chopped coriander and fresh cream. Stir gently to combine.

9. Return the pan-fried chicken or paneer to the gravy. Simmer until the chicken is fully cooked through or the paneer is heated, and the gravy reaches your preferred consistency.

10. Garnish with fresh coriander, if desired, and serve hot with chapati, naan or rice.