Chakra Horoscope Today, November 6, 2026: You may be ready to let go of an old emotional burden that has been keeping you tied

Aries Horoscope Today Completion and destiny bring a sense of meaningful closure. You may realize that an important chapter has fulfilled its purpose, allowing you to move forward with greater faith in your journey. Avoid holding on simply because something is familiar. Trust that endings can make room for a more aligned beginning.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra and Root Chakra. Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz to support clarity and spiritual alignment.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly and visualize a soft white light above your head. Take slow breaths and repeat, “I trust the timing of my journey.”

Food and drink: Choose nourishing root vegetables and drink plenty of water to support grounding.

Taurus Horoscope Today Bittersweet emotions may surface as you reflect on your experiences and recognize your own worth. You can appreciate what something taught you while accepting that it may be time to move on. Do not measure your value through another person's approval or attention. Self-respect begins with how you treat yourself.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Solar Plexus Chakra. Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine to encourage emotional healing and self-acceptance.

Chakra balancing practice: Place a hand over your heart and another over your upper abdomen. Breathe slowly, repeating, “I honor my feelings and recognize my worth.”

Food and drink: Enjoy leafy greens, avocado, and a cup of chamomile tea.

Gemini Horoscope Today Your instincts are particularly important today. You may sense something before you have all the facts, so give yourself time to observe rather than rushing into conclusions. Trust your inner voice, but allow reason and patience to help you interpret what you notice.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra. Crystal remedy: Labradorite to support intuition and inner awareness.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes and bring your attention to the space between your eyebrows. Take a few gentle breaths and repeat the mantra “OM” to encourage mental stillness.

Food and drink: Include blueberries, walnuts, and water throughout the day.

Cancer Horoscope Today Release is your central theme. You may be ready to let go of an old disappointment, emotional burden, or expectation that has been keeping you tied to the past. Releasing does not mean forgetting or dismissing what happened. It means choosing not to carry its weight into every new experience.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra. Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz to encourage compassion, forgiveness, and emotional softness.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice a slow exhale, imagining tension leaving your chest with every breath. Repeat, “I release what I no longer need to carry.”

Food and drink: Choose fresh fruit, cucumber, and soothing herbal tea.

Leo Horoscope Today Be mindful of trickery, mixed messages, or situations that appear different on the surface than they are underneath. Avoid making decisions based only on appearances, and be honest with yourself about what you truly want. Clear communication and careful observation will help you avoid unnecessary confusion.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra and Throat Chakra. Crystal remedy: Black Tourmaline to encourage protection and grounded awareness.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly and practice alternate nostril breathing. Afterwards, ask yourself what you know to be true, separate from what you merely assume.

Food and drink: Include purple grapes, fresh vegetables, and enough water to stay hydrated.

Virgo Horoscope Today A quest for answers, direction, or personal meaning may become more prominent. You could feel drawn towards learning something new or exploring an opportunity that broadens your perspective. Do not expect every answer to arrive immediately. Sometimes the journey itself reveals what you need to understand.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra and Crown Chakra. Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli to support wisdom, insight, and clear understanding.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in meditation, focusing on your breath. Visualize indigo light at your forehead and repeat “OM” gently.

Food and drink: Choose nourishing whole grains, blueberries, and herbal tea.

Libra Horoscope Today Impatience may make ordinary delays feel more frustrating than they really are. You might want immediate answers or visible progress, but pushing too hard could disturb your emotional balance. Slow down, recognize what is within your control, and allow situations to develop at their own pace.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra and Root Chakra. Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz to encourage patience, grounding, and emotional stability.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit comfortably and practice slow abdominal breathing. On each exhale, relax your body and silently repeat, “I allow things to unfold in their own time.”

Food and drink: Enjoy sweet potatoes, carrots, and warm ginger tea.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Gossip or unnecessary conversations could create tension today. Be careful about what you share and avoid becoming involved in discussions that do not concern you. Your words carry influence, so choose honesty and discretion over speculation. Protect your peace by focusing on meaningful communication.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat Chakra. Crystal remedy: Chrysocolla to encourage thoughtful expression and calm communication.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly and chant “HAM” softly, allowing the vibration to relax your throat. Before speaking, take one conscious breath.

Food and drink: Include pears, apples, and plenty of water.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today The victim theme asks you to recognize where you may be giving away your personal power. You cannot control every situation or another person's behavior, but you can choose how you respond. Instead of remaining focused on what feels unfair, identify one practical step that helps you regain a sense of agency.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra. Crystal remedy: Citrine to encourage confidence, optimism, and personal empowerment.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your upper abdomen and practice gentle diaphragmatic breathing. Repeat, “I reclaim my power and choose my next step.”

Food and drink: Enjoy bananas, corn, and a glass of lemon water.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Your energy may feel scattered or depleted, making it difficult to stay focused. Avoid spreading yourself too thin or trying to meet every demand at once. Take a step back, identify what genuinely deserves your attention, and give yourself permission to rest. Rebuilding your energy is more productive than forcing progress.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra and Solar Plexus Chakra. Crystal remedy: Hematite to support grounding and stability.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand barefoot if possible and take ten slow breaths. Imagine your feet connecting firmly with the earth as you repeat, “I am grounded, steady, and present.”

Food and drink: Choose lentils, beetroot, and warm water or herbal tea.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Wisdom comes through reflection, observation, and the willingness to see beyond immediate circumstances. You may gain a valuable understanding of a situation by stepping back rather than reacting. Trust the lessons you have gathered, but remain open to new perspectives.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra and Crown Chakra. Crystal remedy: Amethyst to support insight, calmness, and spiritual awareness.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice five minutes of silent meditation. Focus on your breath and repeat “OM” gently, allowing your thoughts to settle.

Food and drink: Include purple cabbage, berries, and calming herbal tea.

Pisces Horoscope Today The workaholic theme asks you to examine whether constant activity is keeping you from listening to your own needs. Dedication is valuable, but rest is not a reward you must earn. Create healthier boundaries around your responsibilities and make room for activities that restore your emotional and physical energy.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra and Solar Plexus Chakra. Crystal remedy: Jade to encourage balance, harmony, and a steadier relationship with daily responsibilities.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice a gentle grounding meditation. Breathe in for four counts and out for six, relaxing your shoulders and abdomen with each exhale.

Food and drink: Choose nourishing green vegetables, brown rice, and a cup of peppermint tea.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)