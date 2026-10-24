From travel time to sightseeing, here's how your hotel location can shape your holiday experience

Siwach highlighted that when planning a holiday, travellers should consider not just where they want to go, but how easily they can roam around once they arrive. A hotel that appears close to a popular attraction may still be a long drive away in peak traffic. On a two or three-day break, those journeys can take up a good part of the day. This is particularly relevant when visiting a place for the first time.

When planning a trip to a new destination , we often consider factors such as hotel ratings, food options and itineraries, but the location of our stay can easily be overlooked. However, choosing the right hotel location can significantly influence our overall holiday experience, from travel time to sightseeing and convenience. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Animesh Kumar, commercial head, Ibis and Ibis Styles India, explains why hotel location plays a crucial role in shaping a holiday.

Travellers may want to see the main sights, try local food and visit markets, often within a limited time. If every outing involves a long journey, plans can quickly become tiring. Checking the location of a hotel against the places on your list before booking can help avoid that.

Time matters According to Kumar, planning a trip involves more than deciding where to go and what to see. Whether it is a business meeting, a day of sightseeing or an evening at a concert, getting around the city takes time. So, choosing where to stay can determine how much time you spend exploring and how much you lose on travelling.

Room rates “Room rates are another consideration, but a cheaper stay may not always be the most economical choice,” highlighted Kumar. Long commutes, costly transfers and limited transport options can add to the overall expense. For travellers, the aim is to find a hotel that fits both their plans and budget.

Consider the purpose Choosing the right location depends on the trip’s purpose. Business travellers may prefer to stay close to offices and conference centres, while tourists might look for easy access to local attractions and restaurants. For concerts and sporting events, getting back to the hotel after the crowds leave is worth considering too. What works for one traveller may not work for the other. The best choice is to ensure you can easily reach the places on the itinerary without adding unnecessary travel.