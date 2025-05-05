Menu Explore
Get up to 60% off on best trolley bags at Amazon sale: Grab now before the sale ends

ByShweta Pandey
May 05, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Amazon sale is the perfect time to gran up to 60% off on its wide range of trolley bags. Grab yours before the sale ends.

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier 78 Cms Large Check-in Polypropylene (Pp) Hard-Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Iron Grey), Medium View Details checkDetails

₹2,349

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Safari Pentagon 3 Pc Set 55, 65 & 75 Cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (Pp) Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage Set/Speed_Wheel Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Cyan Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,099

American Tourister Liftoff 79 CM Large Check-in Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Sea Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

Skybags Trooper Large Size Abs Hardshell Luggage (75 Cm) | Printed Luggage Inline Trolley Bag with 4 Wheels and Resetable Combination Lock | Unisex, Green, Medium View Details checkDetails

₹4,249

Aristocrat Harbour 76 Cm Polypropylene Hardsided Large Size 8 Wheels Black Spinner Suitcase View Details checkDetails

₹3,259

uppercase JFK (Medium) 66cms | Hardsided Check-in Trolley Bag for travel |Eco Polycarbonate Printed Luggage | Combination Lock|8 Spinner Wheel Trolley Bag |Suitcase for Men & Women |(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,448

Aristocrat Polypropylene Airpro Check-In 66 Cm(Medium) 8 Wheel Spinners Trolley Bags For Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag With Combination Lock & Robust Trolley With 7 Years Warranty (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Safari Crescent 8 Wheels 66cm Medium Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Thyme Green View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

VIP Quad Active 66 Cm Medium Polypropylene Hard-Sided 8 Spinner Check-in Trolley Bag with Combination Lock (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,040

Aristocrat Striker Medium Size Soft Check in Luggage (69 Cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Spinner Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Dark Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,839

American Tourister Instavibe, 68 CM Polypropylene Hard Trolley Bag for Travel Medium Polypropelene Suitcase with Mounted TSA Lock, Double Wheels, Flexi Packing Straps, and Side Hooks - Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

Scottish Model Polyester Soft-Side 66cm Medium Check-in 2 Wheels Luggage Trolley Bag with Spinner Wheels (Medium, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,377

Genie Florentine 66 cms Medium Check-in Printed Polycarbonate Hardsided 8 Wheel 360 Degree Rotation Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Cyan) View Details checkDetails

Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal View Details checkDetails

₹5,099

Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small,Medium & Large Size Spinner 4 Wheels Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel-Dark Grey Color,55Cm,66Cm&75Cm,H-54 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹5,099

Kamiliant by American TouristerHarrier Spinner Polypropylene (PP) 3 Pc Set Iron Grey Hard Luggage Small, Medium & Large (56 Cm+68Cm+78Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

MOKOBARA Iconic Range The Set of 3 Polycarbonate Hard Shell Luggage 79Cms Cabin, Small Medium & Large Size German Makrolon Black, 8 Wheels Suitcase Trolley, Hinomoto Wheels (Black & Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

American Tourister Liftoff 3PC Set Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage 49cms/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Olive) View Details checkDetails

Skybags Beat Pro Hardsided (55 cm+ 66 cm + 76cm) Pack of 3 Size (Small + Medium +Large) Polypropylene(PP) 8 Spinner Wheels Olive Green Suitcase Sets View Details checkDetails

₹6,720

Nasher Miles Boston Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 2 | 55cm & 65cm | 8 Wheels Small & Medium Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

Skybags Trooper Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage Set of 3 Small,Medium & Large View Details checkDetails

₹8,299

Assembly Hard Luggage Set of 3 | Premium Polycarbonate Cabin & Check-in Trolley Bags with Wide Handle & Noise-Free Wheels - RoverPro View Details checkDetails

₹19,998

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage|65L Capacity TSA Lock Silent Ninja Wheels Telescopic Handle Polycarbonate Hardshell|Ideal for Travel & Weekend Getaways (Black 2.0 Check-in Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Check-in Luggage 24 inch | 65cm | 8 Wheels Medium Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green) View Details checkDetails

Mokobara The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels for Travelling (So Matcha, Check-in Large) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

American Tourister Liftoff 55 CM Small Cabin Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Olive) View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55 Cm Small Cabin Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

FUR JADEN 20 Inch Polycarbonate Cabin Trolley Suitcase with 16 Inch Laptop Compartment Hardsided 55CM Cabin Luggage with Glide Tech 8 Wheels, USB Port and TSA Lock (Grey) View Details checkDetails

THE ASSEMBLY Cabin 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage Polycarbonate 55 Cms - Premium Hard-Sided Suitcase Trolley For Flight Travel With Tsa Lock- Desert Ivory-Stark View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

SWISS MILITARY Cygnus Cabin Luggage Bag, Trolley Bag, Suitcase for Travel| Unique 3D Design, Durable ABS Body, Ergonomic 360° Rotatable Wheels, 45 cms, 17 inches, 33L, Silver, 1 Year Warranty, 1 View Details checkDetails

₹3,369

Tommy Hilfiger Wyoming Polycarbonate Unisex Hard Luggage Suitcase - White, 55CM Cabin Trolley Bag| TSA Lock| 4 Wheel Push Button Trolley Handle | 52 Litre Capacity | 2 Compartment | Water Reistant View Details checkDetails

₹4,299

As the vacation time is approaching, are you ready to turn every trip into a smooth adventure? Be it jet-setting across continents or heading out for a weekend escape, your journey begins with the right trolley bag. And Amazon Sale is the perfect time to upgrade your travelling experience. With up to 60% off on a wide range of trolley bags, travelling is made easy.

Get up to 60% off on best trolley bags during Amazon Sale

From sleek hard-shell spinners to roomy soft-sided companions, find your perfect travel partner, because great travels deserve great luggage. Check out our top 8 picks of trolley bags just for you.

Large sized trolley bags at Amazon Sale:

Ideal for extended trips, large-sized trolley bags (typically 75–80 cm) are an ideal pick for all kind of trips. Be it a short trip or a weekend getaway with friends, large sized trolley bags are perfect to keep your valuables safe and sound. Available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Summer Sale, large-sized trolley bags come from brands like Safari, American Tourister, Skybags, Aristocrat, and many more.

Medium-sized trolley bags during Amazon Summer Sale:

Pick a medium-sized trolley bags for your one-day trips or a weekend halt at a friend's place. Medium-sized trolley bags (around 65–69 cm) are perfect for to keep your clothes and other valuables safe. During the Amazon Summer sale, you can choose a medium-sized trolley bag at prices slashed up to 55%. Choose from brands like Aristocrat, Safari, American Tourister, and many more.

Trolley bag set of 3 at Amazon Sale 2025:

Planning a family trip this summer holiday? Trolley bag set of 3 are your best bet. The trolley bag sets of three contains trolley bags of all sizes, (cabin, medium, and large sizes) for the entire family needs. During the Amazon Summer sale, you can get these 3 set of trolley bags at up to 60% off. Perfect for your week-long trips, you can pick from brands like Skybags, Mokobara, Nasher Miles, and many more.

Cabin luggage at Amazon Sale:

A business trip or just a casual stay at hills, cabin luggages are the best bet. Being compact and easy to carry, these are easily transportable. During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can expect the cabin luggages at a discount of up to 55%. What's more, you can also choose from brands like Safari Thorium, Fur Jaden, Swiss Military, Tommy Hilfiger, and a lot more.

FAQ for trolley bags at Amazon Sale

  • What discounts are available on trolley bags?

    Amazon India is currently offering significant discounts on trolley bags, with many products available at 50% off or more. You can explore the full range of discounted luggage items here:

  • What sizes are available for trolley bags?

    rolley bags typically come in: Cabin size (20" or less) – suitable for carry-on. Medium size (21"–26") – ideal for short trips. Large size (27" and above) – best for long vacations or family travel.

  • What materials are trolley bags made of?

    Trolley bags are commonly made from: Hard-shell materials like polycarbonate or ABS plastic. Soft-shell materials like polyester or nylon.

  • Are trolley bags waterproof?

    Not all trolley bags are waterproof. Hard-shell bags often offer better water resistance, while soft-shell bags may be water-repellent but not fully waterproof.

  • How do I clean my trolley bag?

    Soft-shell bags: Use mild soap and a damp cloth. Hard-shell bags: Wipe with a cloth and a mild cleaner. Avoid abrasive materials.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

