Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Premium trolley sets: No more wishlisting; The Amazon Freedom Festival is LIVE with up to 80% off

Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Aug 02, 2025 09:00 am IST

The Amazon Freedom Festival sale is now live with up to 80% off on premium trolley sets. Travel upgrades just became budget-friendly.

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Cabin Pro Luggage Small Cabin Size Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Hinomoto Wheels Suitcase For Travelling (We Meet Again Sunray 2.0, 56 cm, blue)

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Double Spinner Suitcase Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (So Matcha 2.0, Set of 3),Green, Small, Medium and Large, 74 cm

MOKOBARA The Aisle Trunk Luggage Set | Cabin (55cm, 40L) + Medium (65cm, 70L) | Durable Polycarbonate Shell | TSA-Approved Lock, YKK Zippers & Silent Ninja Wheels | Stardust (Orange Set of 2)

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green)

₹8,998

Nasher Miles Polypropylene 360 Degree Paris Hard-Sided Cabin Luggage 20 inch | 55cm | 8 Wheels Small Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green)

Nasher Miles Silicon Valley Expander Hard-Sided Polycarbonate Wide Telescopic Handle Front Opening Check-in Luggage Maroon 24 inch |65 Trolley Bag

₹7,189

SWISS MILITARY Rhombus 20 Inch Small Cabin PP Hardshell Trolley Luggage with 360° Rotating Wheels with 3-Dial Lock, Aluminium Handle, Durable Lightweight Design, Premium Organizer-44L Capacity-Black

₹2,499

SWISS MILITARY PILOTPRO Hard-Soft Overnighter Cabin Luggage Travel Trolley Suitcase Bag with 15.6-Inch Laptop Compartment, Business File Organizer, Premium Wheels, Push Button Handle (30L) Black

₹4,529

SWISS MILITARY Calvin Hard Trolley Luggage, Lightweight & Premium PP Suitcase with 360° Wheels, 3-Digit Combination Lock, Push Button Metal Trolley, Set of 2 (Small 47L & Medium 75L) Beige

₹7,440

Tommy Hilfiger Marshall Hard Luggage Set of 3 (Cabin, Mid & Cargo)|Durable Polycarbonate Hardshell Suitcase with TSA Lock | 360° Spinner Wheels & Telescopic Handle Check-in Trolley Bags| Color- Navy

₹14,449

Tommy Hilfiger Wyoming Check-in Luggage | 66cm Mid Size Trolley Bag|Durable Polycarbonate Hardshell Suitcase with TSA Lock|360° Spinner Wheel & Adjustable Telescopic Handle|85L Capacity|Color- Black

₹5,500

Tommy Hilfiger Carolina Polyester Unisex Overnighter - Grey, 45CM Cabin | 32 Litre Capacity| 1 Compartment | 15 Inch Laptop Padded Sleeve | 360 Degree 4 Wheel Telescopic Handle Trolley Bag

₹3,999

VIP Polypropylene (Pp) Quad Active Check-in 75 Cm 8 Spinner Wheels Hardshell Trolley Bag for Travel, Hard Case Lightweight Bag with Combination Lock, Tough Suitcase for Travel (Black) (Large)

₹2,999

VIP Aristocrat 3 Pc Set Cabin 55 Cm (Small),65 Cm (Medium),75 Cm (Large) 4 Spinner Wheels Trolley,Hard Case Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock Suitcase With 7 Years International Warranty (Black)

₹4,999

VIP Suprema 55cm Softsided Cabin Size Polyester 8 Spinner Wheels Blue Suitcase

₹3,586

Your wishlist can now turn into your cart. The Amazon Freedom Festival sale is now live, and premium trolley sets are up to 80% off. From sleek, hard-shell designs to spacious, soft-sided styles, this sale offers serious deals on premium luggage brands that are too good to scroll past. Think lightweight builds, smooth wheels and organised compartments that make packing less of a chore. If your luggage has seen better days or you’ve been holding off for the right price, this is your cue. The discounts are big, the options are wide, and the deals won’t last long. Browse through premium trolley sets and grab what suits your travel style before the sale wraps up.

Score up to 80% off on premium trolley sets during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale. Shop smart, travel smoother.
Mokobara trolley sets with up to 75% off on Amazon Great Freedom Festival

If you’ve been eyeing a premium trolley set that looks sharp and moves smoothly, Mokobara is now easier on the wallet. The Amazon Freedom Festival sale brings up to 75% off on these sleek, functional pieces. From short work trips to longer holidays, Mokobara’s mix of style and structure makes packing feel far less messy. Expect good storage, durable finishes and colours you won’t miss at the baggage belt.

Our top picks

1.

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Cabin Pro Luggage Small Cabin Size Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Hinomoto Wheels Suitcase For Travelling (We Meet Again Sunray 2.0, 56 cm, blue)
3.

MOKOBARA The Aisle Trunk Luggage Set | Cabin (55cm, 40L) + Medium (65cm, 70L) | Durable Polycarbonate Shell | TSA-Approved Lock, YKK Zippers & Silent Ninja Wheels | Stardust (Orange Set of 2)
Nasher Miles trolleys with up to 75% off on the Amazon Sale 2025

Known for fun colours and roomy interiors, Nasher Miles trolley sets are ideal for those who like variety. With up to 75% off during the Amazon Freedom Festival, now’s the time to swap that old suitcase for something lighter and more flexible. From compact cabin bags to full-sized checked luggage, these options balance practicality with bold looks, without tipping the scales on your budget.

Our top picks

4.

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green)
5.

Nasher Miles Polypropylene 360 Degree Paris Hard-Sided Cabin Luggage 20 inch | 55cm | 8 Wheels Small Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green)
6.

Nasher Miles Silicon Valley Expander Hard-Sided Polycarbonate Wide Telescopic Handle Front Opening Check-in Luggage Maroon 24 inch |65 Trolley Bag
Swiss Military trolley luggage with up to 75% off on Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Built for those who travel with purpose, Swiss Military trolley sets focus on strength, structure and smart use of space. Now with up to 75% off on Amazon, this is your chance to pick up serious luggage that can handle frequent travel. The wheels roll steadily, the handles feel solid, and the design stays neat without being flashy. It’s luggage that works hard without asking for too much care.

Our top picks

7.

SWISS MILITARY Rhombus 20 Inch Small Cabin PP Hardshell Trolley Luggage
8.

SWISS MILITARY PILOTPRO Hard-Soft Overnighter Cabin Luggage Travel Trolley Suitcase Bag with 15.6-Inch Laptop Compartment, Business File Organizer, Premium Wheels, Push Button Handle (30L) Black
9.

SWISS MILITARY Calvin Hard Trolley Luggage, Lightweight & Premium PP Suitcase with 360° Wheels, 3-Digit Combination Lock, Push Button Metal Trolley, Set of 2 (Small 47L & Medium 75L) Beige
Tommy Hilfiger trolley suitcases with up to 75% off on Amazon Sale

For those who prefer travel gear with a bit more flair, Tommy Hilfiger trolley suitcases are now far more accessible. The Amazon Freedom Festival sale offers up to 75% off, bringing these designer pieces closer to reach. The brand’s signature style meets sturdy features, making them both stylish and functional. These bags don’t just carry your things, they add to your travel look without overdoing it.

Our top picks

10.

Tommy Hilfiger Marshall Hard Luggage Set of 3 (Cabin, Mid & Cargo)|Durable Polycarbonate Hardshell Suitcase with TSA Lock | 360° Spinner Wheels & Telescopic Handle Check-in Trolley Bags| Color- Navy
11.

Tommy Hilfiger Wyoming Check-in Luggage | 66cm Mid Size Trolley Bag|Durable Polycarbonate Hardshell Suitcase with TSA Lock|360° Spinner Wheel & Adjustable Telescopic Handle|85L Capacity|Color- Black
12.

Tommy Hilfiger Carolina Polyester Unisex Overnighter - Grey, 45CM Cabin | 32 Litre Capacity| 1 Compartment | 15 Inch Laptop Padded Sleeve | 360 Degree 4 Wheel Telescopic Handle Trolley Bag
VIP suitcases with up to 75% off on the Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Reliable, recognisable and ready for everything from weddings to weekend breaks, VIP suitcases rarely disappoint. With up to 75% off during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale, this is a good time to refresh your travel kit. Choose from classic designs with functional interiors and hardy shells that can take the airport chaos in stride. The brand has been around for a reason, and these deals make that clear again.

Our top picks

13.

VIP Polypropylene (Pp) Quad Active Check-in 75 Cm 8 Spinner Wheels Hardshell Trolley Bag for Travel, Hard Case Lightweight Bag with Combination Lock, Tough Suitcase for Travel (Black) (Large)
14.

VIP Aristocrat 3 Pc Set Cabin 55 Cm (Small),65 Cm (Medium),75 Cm (Large) 4 Spinner Wheels Trolley,Hard Case Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock Suitcase With 7 Years International Warranty (Black)
15.

VIP Suprema 55cm Softsided Cabin Size Polyester 8 Spinner Wheels Blue Suitcase
Premium luggage sets at Amazon Sale: FAQs

  • What kind of discounts are available on premium luggage sets during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale?

    You can expect up to 80% off on premium luggage sets from top brands. This includes trolley sets, cabin bags and large suitcases across styles and materials. It’s a rare chance to upgrade your travel essentials without overspending.

  • Which brands are part of the premium trolley set deals on Amazon?

    Big names like Mokobara, Nasher Miles, VIP, Tommy Hilfiger and Swiss Military are part of the ongoing Amazon Freedom Festival sale. These are known for their quality and design, now available at a fraction of the usual cost.

  • Are these premium trolley sets durable enough for frequent travel?

    Most premium luggage sets in the sale are built to last. You’ll find strong zips, easy-glide wheels and hard shells that can handle both airport belts and road trips. Always check product specs and reviews to make a better pick.

  • What sizes are available in these trolley set deals on Amazon?

    Trolley sets typically include three sizes: cabin, medium and large. Many brands offer them as a complete set, while some also let you pick individual pieces. The sale includes options for all kinds of travel needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

