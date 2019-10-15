e-paper
Northern railways introduces app for booking unreserved train tickets

lucknow Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Train passengers will no longer have to wait in long queues at the Charbagh Railway Station of Lucknow in order to get tickets for unreserved train tickets-- thanks to the mobile phone application, ‘UTS on Mobile’, introduced by the Railways. The new app will also help make ticket booking cashless and paperless.

Norther Railways (NR), Lucknow division, on Tuesday introduced ‘UTS on Mobile’ application for booking unreserved train tickets. “The NR, Lucknow division, has been linked now to the mobile application and passengers can book their unreserved train tickets for their respective destinations. The passengers, using the UTS app, can travel without a hard copy of the ticket. During train journey, when a ticket checker asks for the ticket, they can simply use ‘Show Ticket’ option in the UTS app,” said Jagtosh Shukla, senior divisional commercial manager (DCM), NR, Lucknow Division.

The app is available free of cost on Google Play and Window stores. A passenger can download it and register by providing details like mobile number, nearest station, default booking train type, class, ticket type, number of passengers and frequently travelled routes.

Railway officials said, after registration, the passenger would get an OTP on his registered mobile number and a zero-balance R-Wallet account would be activated. “The use of the mobile application will not only reduce the dependancy on ticket counters but will also cut the use of paper tickets,” they said.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:10 IST

