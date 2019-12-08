e-paper
CM orders stay on recruitment via Maha Portal till issues resolved

mumbai Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:15 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered a stay on the recruitment of employees through the Maha Portal examination scheme till the “shortcomings” in the scheme are resolved. Officials said that recruitment will only resume through the portal once the issues are resolved.

The scheme was started by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in 2017 to bring transparency to the recruitment process of Class 3 and Class 4 staff in the state government.

Senior information technology department officials said that the examinations have been postponed for now as there were many complaints from various quarters. “The chief minister (CM) has directed us to stay the exams and incorporate the suggestions to rectify issues that people are facing,” said a senior IT department official.

The CM has ordered that the examination for recruitment in the animal husbandry department, which was scheduled for next week, be postponed.

The state government has started recruitment to fill up 72,000 vacant posts. Of these, 36,000 posts are being filled in phase one.

