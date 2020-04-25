Covid-19: Gautam Buddh Nagar to allow doctors, paramedics travel between sealed Delhi and Noida
According to the clarification issued by GB Nagar district magistrate, doctors and paramedics who have been issued Covid-19 duty passes by the Centre, the Delhi government or Uttar Pradesh governments will be allowed through the Delhi-Noida border.noida Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:18 IST
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar have said doctors and paramedical health workers can move across the Delhi-Noida border after sealing off the district earlier this month.
Gautam Buddh Nagar’s district magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj posted a clarification on Twitter late on Friday night.
“It is clarified that movement of following medical personnel is allowed between Delhi n Noida as per exemption provision number 1 in the border closure order 21/4/2020
We salute the corona warriors for their continuous effort, and request you to Stay Home Stay Safe,” the official tweeted.
Also read: 28-year-old Covid-19 patient surrenders at the Delhi-Noida border
According to the clarification, doctors and paramedics who have been issued Covid-19 duty passes by the Centre, the Delhi government or Uttar Pradesh governments will be allowed through the Delhi-Noida border.
If a vehicle has a Covid-19 pass issued by the Centre and Delhi or Uttar Pradesh governments, then ID card issued by the concerned hospital or government organisation shall be sufficient to allow access for such workers.
Also Read: Commuters screened at Delhi-Noida borders, media persons to be issued passes
“Those working in Government of India medical Institutions like AIIMS, Safdarganj, RML, Military Hospital are also allowed under this exemption provision,” the clarification said.
Also read: On average, 104 people arrested daily in GB Nagar
The Delhi-Noida border was completely sealed on April 21 and only people with special passes were being allowed to move across the border. A spike in Covid-19 cases was cited as the reason for the decision to seal the border.
The administration had said most patients, who had tested positive for Covid-19, had some connections with Delhi.
The number of infected with Sars-Cov-2, the virus which causes the coronavirus disease, in Noida and Greater Noida has crossed over 100 with as many as 28 hotspots.