Petrol prices in Noida, Ghaziabad lowest in NCR

For the first time in 10 years, the fuel price in Noida and Ghaziabad is marginally lower than the rates in Delhi and other parts of the NCR, seemingly owing to the difference in value added tax (VAT) across states.

The lower rate in Noida and Ghaziabad is good news for several residents who used to regularly buy fuel from Delhi as the rates were lower there.

The trend reversed for the first time on September 9 when fuel price in Noida as well as Ghaziabad became marginally lower than Delhi, a difference of about 10 paise per litre.

According to petrol pump operators, the last time rates in Noida were lower than Delhi was about 10 years ago. The rate in Noida and Ghaziabad is usually about Rs 2-4 per litre higher than Delhi.

Petrol prices are lowest in Ghaziabad, as compared to Noida, Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram. On Tuesday, petrol price in Ghaziabad was Rs 82.23, in Noida was Rs 82.34 and in Delhi was Rs 82.86. The petrol price in Gurugram was higher at Rs 83.44 and was Rs 83.51 in Faridabad.

The diesel price on Tuesday was Rs 74.21 in Ghaziabad and Rs 74.37 in Noida, marginally higher than Rs 74.12 in Delhi.

The difference in rates between Noida and Ghaziabad is just about 10 paise per litre, as transportation cost for Ghaziabad is lesser than that for Noida. (The oil company depots are situated at Partapur, Meerut, closer to Ghaziabad than to Noida.)

The VAT in Uttar Pradesh is a fixed amount of Rs 26 per litre, irrespective of fuel cost. However in Delhi, the VAT is 27% of the total fuel cost. Therefore, as fuel price increases, the rates of fuel also increases in Delhi.

“This has impacted petrol pumps near Delhi borders. They are seeing about 30% reduction in sales. However, if the fuel prices reduce, the trend will reverse and rates in Delhi will become cheaper,” Nitin Goel, a fuel station operator near Karkardooma Court in Delhi, said.

Petrol pumps across Noida and Greater Noida have also seen a rise in sales of about 25% in the past few days. The commercial vehicles specifically have started flocking to petrol pumps in UP in the past 10 days as the difference in diesel prices in these cities is marginal now.

“We are seeing trucks lining up in Noida and Greater Noida as drivers have started realising that fuel is cheaper in these cities now,” Kamal Kalsi, owner of a pump near Noida stadium, said.

Pump operators in Noida said there has been a marked increase in the number of motorcycles as even a small relief in petrol prices is quite significant for two-wheeler users.

Anshuman Sinha, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, said, “Since fuel prices are on a rise, I just presumed that it would be higher in Ghaziabad and never checked. I live in Noida but go to Delhi for work and prefer to get fuel for my car there. Ghaziabad being cheaper is great news as there are pumps very close to my house.”

