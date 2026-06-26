Do not encourage people to have children unless...

Falling fertility rates offer much fecundity for rather questionable ideas, it would seem. With Andhra Pradesh’s total fertility rate falling to around 1.5 children per woman — well below the replacement rate — chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently announced that his government would pay ₹30,000 for a third child that a couple has and ₹40,000 for a fourth, to reverse the state’s anticipated future decline in population. The scheme follows an earlier ₹25,000 offer for a second child. Naidu says the fertility decline raises fears of a shrinking and ageing population. He has gone further still, lifting the old bar on candidates with more than two children contesting local elections and floating the idea of barring those with fewer than two from running at all. With the rules still being written, it is worth asking five questions before going down this path. Prosperity depends less on how many workers a society has than on what those workers know and can do. (Representative)

The first is how many people Andhra Pradesh, India, or, indeed, the world should hold. The world’s population has increased from roughly two billion people a century ago to more than eight billion. That growth has come with a vast environmental footprint, from habitat loss to depleted rivers and aquifers. Nationally, nearly 600 million people face high to extreme water stress. India now extracts more groundwater than the US and China combined.

Meanwhile, annual per-capita water availability has fallen from roughly 5,000–6,000 cubic metres around the time of Independence to about 1,500 cubic metres today, pushing the country into the category of being water-stressed, with further declines projected. A smaller population would make both Andhra Pradesh and India more livable.

The second is timing: Naidu’s concern may be premature. India’s population is still projected to grow for four more decades, peaking near 1.7 billion in the early 2060s before it begins to fall. To step on the population accelerator now is misplaced foresight. Japan, Korea, and China entered population decline after becoming rich. Their challenge is preserving prosperity; India’s remains creating it. The country’s per-capita income is roughly $2,600, against the $10,000 China crossed before ageing began to feature in policy discussions.

The third is whether pronatalism is the right approach in India. The argument is that more workers and more talent translate into more well-being for all. People do create value, but only if the country is able to educate them and ensure good health. Despite historically high school enrolment and two decades of education reform, roughly half of all children in Grade 5 still cannot read a Grade 2 text, and fewer than a third can do simple division. These are gaps that no number of IITs or AIIMSs can fill. Spending on early childhood and maternal nutrition, quality teachers, and functioning primary health centres would do far more for the state’s future than paying for births. But the real solutions are slow, unglamorous, and probably not poll-worthy.

The fourth is what a falling population does to per capita income. Should the decline be feared at all, or planned for? The same falling fertility now alarming Naidu is what, a few decades ago, powered the East Asian miracle, when smaller child cohorts and a large working-age population lifted savings and income per head. Yet similar demographics were not helpful in much of Latin America, where young workers were neither well educated nor productively employed. Prosperity depends less on how many workers a society has than on what those workers know and can do. For Andhra Pradesh, the challenge is, therefore, not avoiding population decline at any cost, but ensuring that each successive generation is more productive than the last.

The fifth question, assuming the goal really is to raise births, is whether a payment is the right mechanism. South Korea, which tried the hardest to pay its way out of low fertility, spent well over $200 billion on baby bonuses and birth incentives in a 15-year span but recorded a drop in its fertility rate to roughly 0.7. In contrast, France and the Nordic countries restructured the cost of raising children with subsidised childcare and parental leave shared by both parents. Naidu’s announcement of paid maternity leave for women employees across all their deliveries may be far more effective as a policy than baby bonuses.

Perhaps the unspoken worry is that Andhra Pradesh will be overrun by migrants from the North if its own population is in decline, but that is simply a consequence of belonging to a union. Helping Bihar and Uttar Pradesh with development and the jobs that follow is a better bet than trying to raise birth rates in Andhra Pradesh. India has always had internal migrations going back thousands of years, and it has nearly always helped the nation grow stronger.

Naidu is right that demographic change is coming and that governments should think about it. But it demands deeper thinking than a reflexive cheque. Building Andhra Pradesh’s human capital while improving the lives of working women so they can balance work with raising a family is the surer path.

Ramanan Laxminarayan is president, One Health Trust. The views expressed are personal