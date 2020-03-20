Patna: AIIMS, IGIMS restrict attendants to avoid crowding

patna

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 19:10 IST

The AIIMS-Patna and Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Friday restricted the number of attendants per patient. They also appealed to people to keep off their respective facilities, unless absolutely essential.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation Thursday evening, had requested people to even defer elective surgeries.

However, contrary to the government advisory to avoid mass gatherings, the two facilities have registered a 50% to 75% spike in patient footfall this week.

“The number of non-essential cases has gone up, as many people have taken the closure of educational institutions and offices to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as an opportunity to get their routine health check-up or elective procedures done. This has led to a 75% spike in the number of patient footfall, as those coming to our OPDs have increased from 2,000 to 3,500 per day,” said IGIMS medical superintendent Dr Manish Mandal.

AIIMS-Patna director Dr PK Singh said instead of staying indoors, people are making a beeline for treatment of non-essential cases.

“Five patients reported to our dermatology department on Thursday for hair transplant. Similarly, patients are also queuing up at OPDs for routine check-ups, including ENT, common cold and even oral cavity,” he said.

“Our doctors are overworked and fatigued addressing non-essential cases. If people do not realise this and help themselves by staying indoors, doctors may not be available when the country actually needs them in the hour of crisis,”the director said.

To discourage crowding, the IGIMS and AIIMS have also restricted the number of patients in their OPD waiting arena to five per department. “The others will have to wait outside for their turn,” said IGIMS director Dr NR Biswas.

“While we stay at work for you, you stay at home for us. Help us to keep you safe,” said Dr Biswas.