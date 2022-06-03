Where are the elderly in the climate crisis discourse?

Even as the world observes Earth Day and World Environment Day, scorching heatwaves rampage through major parts of India, recording the highest maximum temperatures in over 100 years. In recent years, globally and in India, the world has witnessed a higher (and increasing) frequency of extreme weather events. Heavy downpours have caused floods even in landlocked cities; people are experiencing extreme heat or more drought-like situations; and cyclones and hurricanes have become more common. The climate crisis has begun impacting our lives in more ways than we can imagine. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment sounded a strong warning. The report looked at risk as well as adaptation in context of the climate crisis plus non-climatic global trends, including demographic shifts, rapid urbanisation, social and economic inequalities among others.

Where are the elderly in the climate change discourse? For a country like India, this emerges as a pertinent question. With approximately 1.40 billion people, which is over 17% of the global population, India is home to nearly 140 million senior citizens. We have the second-highest senior citizen population today, and it is expected to jump to 194 million by 2031 and 300 million by 2050.

Elderly and the Climate Crisis

How are elderly and the climate crisis linked? At an overall level, ageing and the climate crisis are two mega trends that have multi-generational impact. The passing of baton from one generation to another is embedded in what gets transferred in terms of mindset, behaviour, practices and values, and inextricably linked with its impact on use of resources and sustainability. At a specific level, there are two areas where the climate crisis and elderly connect.

First, older people are disproportionately at risk and affected by climate change events, be it heatwaves or disasters. Age-related vulnerabilities increase risk (as it did during pandemic due to lower immunity and co-morbidities), as well as reduced ability to respond quickly to get out of harm’s way, particularly during earthquakes, floods, cyclones, or as we are seeing in man-made disasters such as in the war zone in Ukraine. During the Chennai floods in 2015, a newspaper carried out a report on how many elderly were left defenceless. Particularly impacted are 8-10% of India’s elders (over 10 million) who may have mobility challenge, are bed ridden or home-bound, or living alone. Livelihoods are also impacted for rural elderly, many being small and marginal farmers, due to their dependence on agriculture and its strong linkages to the climate crisis. Unless approached differently, the elderly get left behind, become lost and typically are last in line, for accessing relief.

Second, given the adverse impact as well the important role for intergenerational responsibility, the elderly can and must play a leadership role in climate action movements. It is as much for youth and the likes of Greta Thunberg to fight for the future as it is for seniors wanting to ensure a lasting and sustainable legacy. At both national and local levels, elders’ action on climate and partnerships has the potential to be an important force. At HelpAge, we see this in our work in villages and cities, where Elder-Self-Help-Groups are embracing and promoting organic farming, zero based natural farming, vermicomposting and taking the lead in tree plantation which also serves as livelihood support, and senior citizen associations in cities advocating against pollution.

Key Focus Areas & Actions

Towards advancing health, wellbeing and resilience of elderly, several urgent actions are needed. We need to change the frame towards ageing – recognise and respond to the challenges and needs of an ageing population and at the same time advance opportunities for them to be in the mainstream and have their own voices and choices. The government under its National Action Plan for Senior Citizens (NAPSrC) has taken some notable steps.

There are certain key focus areas that need serious attention today. Some of them are as follows.

Ensure access to healthcare. The Longitudinal Study of Ageing in India (LASI) estimates that approximately 70% of the senior citizens have some chronic diseases, while only 26% of households are covered by some form of health insurance in India. Adverse effects of climate change will further aggravate health challenges, as can be seen in pandemic and dangers of unknown infectious diseases and coping with heat waves. Access to healthcare, therefore, is a big problem and priority attention is needed for health systems to orient towards special needs of the elderly. This would entail not just hospital based care but much more importantly primary care and rising need for home based care. The National Program for Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE), which was launched in 2010, should be immediately implemented across all the 740 plus districts in the country-promote geriatric care across touch points in the healthcare pyramid.

There should be a special outreach initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) to enrol the elderly population, including the elderly women, oldest old, and disabled elderly, who may not have been able to avail the government scheme. Age disaggregated data (share of 60 plus) could be put out for registered card holders, e-sanjeevani consultations and similar to assess current level of access by seniors. The coverage of PMJAY should be extended to all 80 plus elderly population, to address the paradox of health insurance becoming prohibitively expensive or not available when the need is greatest, but affordability is lowest for the majority.

Strengthen financial security. Then, there is the impact of the climate crisis on the financial situation of the elderly population involved. The SECC 2011 had estimated 50% of rural elderly living in poverty, and data shows majority dependent on agriculture and animal husbandry for livelihoods support, which are adversely affected during natural disasters. The current old age pension system is inadequate both in coverage and amount (about 30% eligible receive).

The pandemic brought out the systemic shortfall in social security and urgent attention to direct resources for enhancing pensions for vulnerable as well as promoting livelihoods. On the latter, the government has taken steps through the ministry of rural development and ministry of social justice to scale up elder self-help-groups, an idea pioneered by HelpAge India. However, on pensions, the central government can take the lead in setting a national minimum social pension floor of ₹3000 per month for poor elderly. Currently, the central government contributes a meagre ₹200 (unchanged over last 14 years) on which states make their addition. On an average, pension amount is about ₹500, with some between ₹1000-2000.

Promote an enabling environment: The lives of older people are likely to get worse due to the climate change, and it would be important to involve them in policy making, implementation and addressing gaps in their living environment. Age friendly cities need to be part of city planning, to bring in smart plus sensitive cities. The digital adoption has accelerated across society but elders are struggling to navigate.

During pandemic, lack of information became a challenge. A special scheme from ministry of electronics & information technology focused on digital literacy for elders would be welcome, along with family and community making efforts at their level to train. Youth particularly can play a big role through volunteering. The other important areas are disaster mitigation, response and rehabilitation where elders can contribute to plans, and add perspectives based on their experience, capabilities and vulnerabilities. We also need much greater research on effects of climate change on elderly with data separated by age, gender and disability (mobility). The senior citizens of today and future are valuable members of the society with immense potential to contribute and make a difference.

Rohit Prasad is CEO, HelpAge

The views expressed are personal