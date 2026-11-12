KW Group acquires 1.5-acre land parcel in Ghaziabad for ₹134 crore, plans ultra-luxury housing project
KW Group has acquired a 1.5-acre land parcel in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for ₹134 crore through an auction and plans to develop a luxury residential project
Delhi-NCR-based developer KW Group has acquired a 1.5-acre freehold land parcel in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, for ₹133.98 crore through an auction conducted by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA).
The project has an estimated development potential of around 5 lakh sq ft and a gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹877 crore. The acquisition cost is exclusive of stamp duty and registration charges., the company said in a statement on Nov 12.
The project is also backed by a ₹150 crore commitment from ASK Property Fund, the real estate investment arm of ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, which is backed by Blackstone. KW Group plans to begin construction soon after obtaining the necessary statutory approvals from the relevant authorities.
“Indirapuram is one of NCR’s most established residential addresses, and the families who live and work here have grown with it. Until now, a buyer looking for a luxury home has had to look towards Delhi, Noida or Gurugram. We want to offer that home in Indirapuram itself through a limited collection of large-format residences, built with the privacy, space and construction quality that luxury buyers expect,” said Pankaj Kumar Jain, director, KW Group.
ASK Property Fund’s participation reflects confidence in both the location and the developer's 27-year execution record, Jain said.
Developers eye Ghaziabad for premium housing projects
Ghaziabad's residential market is gradually moving up the value chain, with demand increasingly coming from established homeowners looking to upgrade. However, new luxury housing supply in mature residential locations such as Indirapuram remains limited, the company said.
The acquisition comes amid growing interest from institutional developers in Ghaziabad's premium housing market.
In September 2026, Max Estates disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans to enter Ghaziabad through a proposed joint development agreement for a 9.76-acre land parcel in Indirapuram. The proposed project has a development potential of approximately 1.5 million sq ft and an estimated GDV of ₹2,500–3,000 crore.
Bengaluru-based Prestige Group has also entered the Ghaziabad market. In April 2025, it launched its first housing project in Delhi-NCR, with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹12,000 crore.
Also Read: ₹7k cr">Prestige Group to launch two housing projects in Delhi-NCR this fiscal with potential revenue of ₹7k cr
These developments point to growing institutional interest in Ghaziabad's premium housing market as the city seeks to move beyond its traditional identity as an affordable housing destination.
Also Read: Max Estates bets on Ghaziabad: What Delhi–Meerut Expressway’s premium housing push means for buyers
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More