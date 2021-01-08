IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / Earth is spinning faster. Here’s what scientists are saying
Earth photographed while returning from the successful mission. Armstrong and Aldrin spent 21 hours, 36 minutes on the moon’s surface. After a rest period that included seven hours of sleep, the ascent stage engine fired at 124 hours, 22 minutes. (NASA)
Earth photographed while returning from the successful mission. Armstrong and Aldrin spent 21 hours, 36 minutes on the moon’s surface. After a rest period that included seven hours of sleep, the ascent stage engine fired at 124 hours, 22 minutes. (NASA)
science

Earth is spinning faster. Here’s what scientists are saying

The International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS) in Paris announced in July last year that no “leap second” would be added to the world’s official timekeeping in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:15 PM IST

Scientists think days are getting shorter than 24 hours because the planet is spinning faster than it has in 50 years and a full day has been taking less than normal since last year. According to the Daily Mail, July 19, 2020, was the shortest day since scientists began keeping records in the 1960s - 1.4602 milliseconds shorter than the full 24 hours. It is a retreat from previous records showing that for decades, the Earth took slightly longer than 24 hours to complete a rotation.

The International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS) in Paris announced in July last year that no “leap second” would be added to the world’s official timekeeping in December 2020. Leap seconds are time adjustments like leap years and timekeepers at IERS have added leap seconds to 27 days since the 1970s, with the most recent on December 31, 2016. According to the Daily Mail, they keep atomic time in line with solar time, thereby keeping satellites and communications equipment in sync. The next possible date for a leap second is June 30, 2021, as leap seconds are always added on the last day of June or December.

According to scientists, the days are on average about 0.5 seconds shorter than 24 hours. Though the time difference is noticed only at the atomic level, experts say its impact could be significant. World timekeepers are debating whether to delete a second from time — called a “negative leap second” — to account for the change and bring time passage back into line with the rotation of the Earth.

Peter Whibberley of the National Physical Laboratory in the UK said, while speaking to the Telegraph, that the Earth is spinning faster now than at any time in the last 50 years. “It’s quite possible that a negative leap second will be needed if the Earth’s rotation rate increases further, but it’s too early to say if this is likely to happen. There are also international discussions taking place about the future of leap seconds, and it’s also possible that the need for a negative leap second might push the decision towards ending leap seconds for good,” Whibberley, a senior research scientist, said.

A study published in Science Advances in 2015 suggests global warming may be the reason behind the Earth’s speedier rotation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
planet earth
app
Close
e-paper
This study was published in the journal, Frontiers in Microbiology.(Unsplash)
This study was published in the journal, Frontiers in Microbiology.(Unsplash)
science

Study: 'Iron Man' bacteria could help protect environment

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Researchers during a new study have found how some microbes can stand up to a toxic metal. This has led towards opening the door for its applications in recycling and remediation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earth photographed while returning from the successful mission. Armstrong and Aldrin spent 21 hours, 36 minutes on the moon’s surface. After a rest period that included seven hours of sleep, the ascent stage engine fired at 124 hours, 22 minutes. (NASA)
Earth photographed while returning from the successful mission. Armstrong and Aldrin spent 21 hours, 36 minutes on the moon’s surface. After a rest period that included seven hours of sleep, the ascent stage engine fired at 124 hours, 22 minutes. (NASA)
science

Earth is spinning faster. Here’s what scientists are saying

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS) in Paris announced in July last year that no “leap second” would be added to the world’s official timekeeping in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hawking passed away on March 14, 2018, in Cambridge due to ALS. A disease whose patients usually had a life expectancy of two to five years, Hawking lived with it for more than five decades.(AFP)
Hawking passed away on March 14, 2018, in Cambridge due to ALS. A disease whose patients usually had a life expectancy of two to five years, Hawking lived with it for more than five decades.(AFP)
science

Hawking’s 78th birth anniversary: Remembering one of the brightest minds in science

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Hawking’s books made his field of science understandable and accessible to everyone. A Brief History of Time and The Theory of Everything were instant hits among science enthusiasts and casual readers alike. His theory on black holes is considered to be his greatest work. His final paper was called ‘Black Hole Entropy and Soft Hair’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research published in the journal Nature represents an enormous leap forward for neural networks and neuromorphic processing in general.(Unsplash)
The research published in the journal Nature represents an enormous leap forward for neural networks and neuromorphic processing in general.(Unsplash)
science

Scientists exemplify world’s fastest optical neuromorphic processor for AI

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta | Melbourne [Australia]
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:47 PM IST
A Swinburne University of Technology led team has demonstrated the world’s fastest and most powerful optical neuromorphic processor for artificial intelligence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The development of the new shape-shifting nanomaterial at Emory was ‘a fortuitous accident’ according to the researchers.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
The development of the new shape-shifting nanomaterial at Emory was ‘a fortuitous accident’ according to the researchers.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
science

Biomedical scientists invent shape-shifting nanomaterial with biogenic capabilities

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal | Georgia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 02:34 PM IST
The Journal of the American Chemical Society published a description of the nanomaterial which in sheet form is 10,000 times thinner than the width of a human hair, is made of synthetic collagen. Naturally, occurring collagen is the most abundant protein in humans, making the new material intrinsically biocompatible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The discovery of new strains of the SARS-Cov-2 virus from South Africa and the United Kingdom have raised concern about their impact on the pandemic.(Pixabay)
The discovery of new strains of the SARS-Cov-2 virus from South Africa and the United Kingdom have raised concern about their impact on the pandemic.(Pixabay)
science

Scientists study vaccines’ effectiveness against new Covid strains

By Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 11:28 AM IST
NIH scientists are studying whether Covid-19 vaccines will provide the same level of protection against new strains of the virus as they do against earlier strains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lithium is considered the gold standard for treating bipolar disorder (BD), but nearly 70 per cent of people with BD don’t respond to it. This leaves them at risk for debilitating, potentially life-threatening mood swings.(Yahoo)
Lithium is considered the gold standard for treating bipolar disorder (BD), but nearly 70 per cent of people with BD don’t respond to it. This leaves them at risk for debilitating, potentially life-threatening mood swings.(Yahoo)
science

New clues why gold standard treatment for bipolar disorder doesn’t work for majority of patients

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale | Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Lithium is considered the gold standard for treating bipolar disorder (BD), but nearly 70 per cent of people with BD don’t respond to it. This leaves them at risk for debilitating, potentially life-threatening mood swings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antibiotics are not necessary for patients after most routine endoscopic sinus surgeries despite the common practice to prescribe them, according to a team led by researchers at Massachusetts Eye and Ear.(Unsplash)
Antibiotics are not necessary for patients after most routine endoscopic sinus surgeries despite the common practice to prescribe them, according to a team led by researchers at Massachusetts Eye and Ear.(Unsplash)
science

Study: Antibiotics not needed after most sinus surgeries

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale | Boston
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Antibiotics are not necessary for patients after most routine endoscopic sinus surgeries despite the common practice to prescribe them, according to a team led by researchers at Massachusetts Eye and Ear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There can be no one answer to the question at the centre of an anxious debate across a world coping with Covid-19 and wondering what will happen if another one comes, but the global scientific community has been working on multiple tracks to ensure that humankind is better prepared.(Pixabay)
There can be no one answer to the question at the centre of an anxious debate across a world coping with Covid-19 and wondering what will happen if another one comes, but the global scientific community has been working on multiple tracks to ensure that humankind is better prepared.(Pixabay)
science

Wildlife, land-use change and health infra: Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta | New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 07:37 PM IST
As 2021 begins with Covid-19 continuing its global spread, scientists have spotlighted three approaches to at least reduce the risk of pandemic potential diseases – screening animals, reducing land-use change and improving health infrastructure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team was given a formal send off at the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) in Vasco town of South Goa on Monday by senior officials of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research , the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and the India Post, which has released a special stamp to mark the occasion. In picture - Indian research base Bharati in Antarctica.(NCPOR)
The team was given a formal send off at the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) in Vasco town of South Goa on Monday by senior officials of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research , the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and the India Post, which has released a special stamp to mark the occasion. In picture - Indian research base Bharati in Antarctica.(NCPOR)
science

Scientific expedition team of 43 members to leave for Antarctica from Goa on January 6

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C | Panaji
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 05:45 PM IST
The team comprises scientists, engineers, doctors and technicians and is led by three polar veterans, said Javed Beg, group director (Antarctic Operations and Infrastructure) at the National Centre for Polar and Oceanic Research (NCPOR) in Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the findings published in the journal Nature Communications the tightly cells that clump together, known as cell adhesion, appears to be enabled by a protein better known for its role in the immune system.(Unsplash)
According to the findings published in the journal Nature Communications the tightly cells that clump together, known as cell adhesion, appears to be enabled by a protein better known for its role in the immune system.(Unsplash)
science

Study unveils mystery behind clinging of developing cells together

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta | Washington [US]
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 05:26 PM IST
A team led by researchers of Tohoku University has laid out the experimental evidence of the role of protein in keeping the developing cells in correct compartments together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers report that new mutations that enhance resistance to a drug used to prevent malaria in pregnant women and children are already common in countries fighting the disease.(Yahoo)
Researchers report that new mutations that enhance resistance to a drug used to prevent malaria in pregnant women and children are already common in countries fighting the disease.(Yahoo)
science

New mutations in malaria parasite encourage resistance against key preventive drug

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale | Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Researchers report that new mutations that enhance resistance to a drug used to prevent malaria in pregnant women and children are already common in countries fighting the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study published in the journal JNeurosci claims that the loss and return of consciousness including both sleep and anaesthesia are propelled by the same network of brain regions.(Pixabay)
A study published in the journal JNeurosci claims that the loss and return of consciousness including both sleep and anaesthesia are propelled by the same network of brain regions.(Pixabay)
science

Same brain region operates loss and return of consciousness: Study

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale | Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 03:41 PM IST
A study published in the journal JNeurosci claims that the loss and return of consciousness including both sleep and anaesthesia are propelled by the same network of brain regions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is no clinical evidence to prove low levels of Vitamin D lead to severe Covid-19 symptoms but there is a definite connect between the “sunshine vitamin” and immune responses to the disease, say experts as the pandemic spreads across the world and concerns mount over a new mutant strain.(Pixabay)
There is no clinical evidence to prove low levels of Vitamin D lead to severe Covid-19 symptoms but there is a definite connect between the “sunshine vitamin” and immune responses to the disease, say experts as the pandemic spreads across the world and concerns mount over a new mutant strain.(Pixabay)
science

Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk, can strengthen immune response to COVID-19: Experts

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale | New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 31, 2020 07:04 PM IST
Stressing that Vitamin D is inexpensive and has negligible risk when compared to the considerable risk of Covid-19, global researchers on the disease have asked governments to make it part of their strategy against the novel coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Very low birth weight infants often need blood transfusions to survive.(ANI)
Very low birth weight infants often need blood transfusions to survive.(ANI)
science

Study suggests higher red cell transfusion threshold offers no advantage for treating preterm infants

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale | Asian News International
PUBLISHED ON DEC 31, 2020 06:07 PM IST
Very low birth weight infants often need blood transfusions to survive. A National Institutes of Health-funded study suggests that providing a higher threshold of red cells within accepted limits offers no advantage in survival or reduction in neurological impairment over a lower threshold.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP