China rejects Real Madrid's defence of Mbappe over Mao joke as club apologises, La Liga broadcast remain suspended

Real Madrid have issued a formal apology to China after the country's state broadcaster rejected the Spanish club's initial defence of Kylian Mbappe over his controversial remarks about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. The dispute has already resulted in the suspension of La Liga broadcast in China. It has also cost Real Madrid's French forward several lucrative sponsorship deals. China has rejected Kylian Mbappe's apology. (AFP)

China Media Group (CMG), which oversees state broadcaster CCTV, accused Mbappe of crossing the limits of free speech. They insisted that Real Madrid must take responsibility for their player's conduct. The broadcaster also rejected Real's initial explanation that the remarks were unintentional and reflected Mbappe's right to express personal opinions.

"We believe that Mbappé's outrageous remarks have harmed the Chinese people, crossed a line, and exceeded the scope of freedom of speech," CMG said.

“Mbappé is a Real Madrid player, and the club bears significant responsibility. Therefore, we do not accept Real Madrid's explanation that Mbappé ”never intentionally offended and asserted that players have the right to express their personal opinions", and we do not accept Real Madrid's attitude."

Real Madrid subsequently attempted to defuse the escalating controversy with a public apology on Wednesday.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its apologies to the Chinese people for any discomfort that may have been caused by the recent words of our player Kylian Mbappé,” the club said.

"Our club holds deep respect for China, its history, its culture, and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid."

What did Kylian Mbappe say about Mao Zedong? The controversy originated from a French podcast interview reportedly recorded in April. In the interaction, Mbappe discussed an internet meme portraying him as a dictator. The joke emerged from perceptions of his considerable influence over sporting decisions at clubs he has represented.

Referring to an edited image apparently depicting him as Mao Zedong, Mbappe said: "That makes me laugh the most, it's the one where there's a video of a guy, I think it's a Chinese dictator."

The remarks caused outrage in China, where Mao remains an important historical figure revered by the ruling Communist Party. The former leader, who died in 1976, also oversaw the Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution, campaigns associated with widespread deaths and suffering.

Mbappe apologised on Tuesday, acknowledging that his comments had caused offence. "My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world," he said.

However, the apology has not reversed the commercial consequences. Chinese beverage company Dongpeng and dairy producers Mengniu and Shanghai Milkground Food Tech have ended their partnership with the 27-year-old. CCTV has also suspended La Liga coverage and removed advertisements featuring the French international.

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La Liga faces financial concerns over China controversy The dispute has raised concerns about Spanish football's commercial exposure in China, one of its important international markets. La Liga president Javier Tebas has already met Chinese ambassador Yao Jing. Reports suggest that he is considering travelling to China to limit potential financial losses. Mbappe's accounts on the Chinese social media platforms Weibo and Xiaohongshu have also been restricted.

However, China's foreign ministry adopted a more measured position than the state broadcaster. Asked about Mbappe's apology on Wednesday, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said: "We take seriously the apology that the person has made."

With broadcasting arrangements and commercial partnerships disrupted, Real Madrid and La Liga now face the challenge of repairing relations in a market where the controversy has extended well beyond football.