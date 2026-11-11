Jannik Sinner targets December return after injury layoff, eyes Australian Open preparation

Jannik Sinner has not played a competitive match since winning the Wimbledon final. His return to action during the North American hard-court swing was delayed by a knee injury sustained during his Wimbledon title run, which eventually forced him to miss the US Open. The Italian then brought his 2026 season to an early end last month amid concerns over his fitness. Italy's Jannik Sinner meets the media during a news conference in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 10 (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

However, Sinner is targeting a return to action later next month at an exhibition event as he prepares for the Australian Open.

“The aim is to go to Australia, the aim is also maybe to do a couple of tournaments first,” Sinner said at a sponsor event in Milan on Tuesday. “But I have to respect the protocols at the moment because if we rush things we could have more serious problems.

“I also only have that information, that I have to work hard every day for that objective and then we’ll see.”

Sinner is targeting the Six Kings Slam, an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia that was postponed to late December due to the conflict in the Middle East.

“That (is the target) but we all know the situation what’s there at the moment, which is not the best, so this is not our decision as players, this is a more general decision," Sinner told the Associated Press.

“But I think if we want to prepare for Australia (and) I’m not playing since Wimbledon, some matches before might be very helpful.”

The injury layoff has been the longest of Sinner's career. The five-time major champion admitted that it has been a difficult period, with the Italian missing the competition and the opportunity to do what he loves most.

“They haven’t been easy months, or rather they are not easy months, simply because I miss the competition, I miss going out onto the court, I really miss the thing I love doing: Playing tennis,” Sinner said.

“But in this very important moment taking care of my body is of the utmost importance, because I want to keep playing for another 10 or 15 years. So, if I end up returning to the court a month later, it doesn’t really change anything from that perspective.”