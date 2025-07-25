Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G colour and storage variant tipped ahead of launch

Samsung is expected to launch its new “Fan Edition” smartphone, the Galaxy S25 FE, in the coming months. The smartphone has been in the news for quite a few weeks now, as leaks and rumours about the smartphone have started to spread over the internet. Now, in a new leak, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G colour variants and storage options were leaked, giving hints at what the South Korean giant may reveal. Alongside this, it was revealed some specs which are unlikely to get an upgrade. Therefore, the FE model is expected to get some minor upgrades over its predecessor, but let’s have a look at what the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE model will offer. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G tipped to be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor, same as last year.(Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE colour and storage options’

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come in four colour options: Navy, Icyblue, Jetblack, and White, as per tipster Arsène Lupin. Alongside these colour options, Samsung could bring only two options for its new Fan Edition model, with 8GB +128GB and 8GB+256GB. With Galaxy S25 FE, we may not get the 12GB RAM and a higher storage option, considering it will launch as an affordable flagship.

In terms of specifications and features, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor, the same as its predecessor. However, the smartphone may get an upgraded battery from 4700 to 4900mAh with faster 45W charging. Therefore, we may not expect a major performance boost, but users can expect improved battery life.

In terms of design and display, the Galaxy S25 FE is tipped to get a slimmer build that may measure about 7.4mm. It may feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, likely similar to last year, with the same resolutions and display features. For photography, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The feature is also expected to remain the same; however, the selfie camera is expected to get a 12MP camera, an upgrade from a 10MP camera.

Therefore, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to get very upgrades over the predecessor. However, we must wait for the official launch to confirm what Samsung could announce with the Galaxy S25 FE model.