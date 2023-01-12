Twitter users on iOS can now swipe between tabs to see recommended tweets

In the latest update to Twitter app, users (only iOS for now) can swipe between tabs to see recommended tweets, as well as posts from the handles they follow, the Elon Musk-owned service has announced.

To switch easily, the ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ tabs will be pinned to the top of a person's Twitter timeline, it added.

“See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to be see recommended ‘For You’ or Tweets from the accounts you're ‘Following.’ The ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ tabs replace ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the ✨icon,” said Twitter on Wednesday.

The “For you” and “Following” tabs replace “Home” and “Latest” and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the ✨ icon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 11, 2023

The changes mark the beginning of the microblogging website's ‘much larger UI overhaul’ announced by Musk on January 8. The world's second-wealthiest person, who acquired the company in October last year, further said the first part of the overhaul – easy swipe left/right to move between recommended vs followed tweets – will be rolled out 'later this week.'

Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week.



First part of a much larger UI overhaul.



Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later.



Long form tweets early Feb. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2023

The next part (a Bookmark button or de facto silent like on tweet details) will arrive next week, while starting February, users will be able to post ‘long-form’ posts, as per the Tesla CEO.

