Amul features Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ avatar in doodle. Seen it yet?

Amul India has shared a creative doodle featuring Rahul Dravid in his 'angry' avatar on Twitter and Instagram. In an advertisement created by a credit card payment platform, Dravid was seen in an angry form, completely opposite to his calm and composed demeanour on the field.

The giggle-worthy ad has received a massive response from people including cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Deepika Padukone. Now, the dairy products brand, has also jumped on the viral wagon with a creative doodle featuring the legendary cricketer.

“#Amul Topical: Rahul Dravid’s new ‘angry’ clip goes viral, memes flood social media!” reads the caption shared alongside the doodle. The artwork traces a scene from the ad that shows Dravid standing through the sunroof of a car with a bat in one of his hands. “Jammy is raging? Butter is calming!” reads the text in the doodle.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on April 12, the post has garnered almost 5,000 likes and tons of reactions. People loved the doodle and shared their appreciation with laughing face and heart emojis in the comments section. While some took the route of hilarity to share their views, others showered love for the ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’.

Amul: India ka butter hoon mai.. — Janmabhoomi (@Janmabhoomi01) April 13, 2021

Great take on the ad.... loved it — Nandini Sen (@NandiniSenHere) April 12, 2021

Indira Nagar ki goonda 💪 — Shadow (@Captain41230930) April 12, 2021





What do you think of this doodle?