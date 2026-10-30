'Are you importing groceries from Italy?': Hyderabad founder’s ₹80,000 food bill sparks debate

“Groceries and food cost ₹60K– ₹80K a month for us with 2 adults and 2 young kids, with everything cooked at home and meat twice a week!” said the Hyderabad -based entrepreneur and data scientist. “How is everyone surviving?” he wondered.

Golla claimed that his grocery and food bill is unusually high despite the fact that everything is cooked at home.

A Hyderabad-based entrepreneur has sparked a debate on consumption and cost of living by claiming that he spends between ₹60,000 to 80,000 per month on groceries for a family of four. Ramsri Goutham Golla made the claim in an X post that has gone viral with half a million views and hundreds of comments.

Golla’s LinkedIn profile states that he is the founder of AiArtist.io and Supermeme.ai, two revenue-making Natural Language Processing SaaS apps that automate quiz generation and meme creation using AI models.

He further broke down his monthly grocery expenses when questioned, pointing out that the family of four consumes roughly 10 eggs every day, which cost ₹3,000 per month. Milk adds another ₹2,000 to 3,000 per month, while meat — eaten twice a week — costs up to ₹8,000 per month.

Besides these major expenses are the cost of fruits and vegetables, dosa batter, cooking oil, nuts and dry fruits, rice and more, Golla added.

(Also read: Gurgaon couple breaks down ₹1.2 lakh monthly expenses: ' ₹36,000 rent for 3 BHK, ₹25,000 on groceries')

According to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023–24 report released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the average householding monthly spending in Urban India is ₹6,996 per person per month. Food accounts for less than half of an average household’s total monthly spending in both rural and urban India.

Beverages, refreshments, and processed food take the largest chunk of the food budget in both rural and urban areas, followed by milk/milk products and vegetables.

Post sparks debate The post sparked a heated debate on the cost of living and the price of eating right in India. While many raised doubts about Golla’s claim of spending up to ₹80,000 per month on groceries, others called it a realistic estimate for a family of four.

(Also read: ‘Dubai rehna aasaan nahi hai’: Man highlights high cost of living, low savings; says he was better off in India)

“ ₹60K– ₹80K a month on groceries and food sounds quite high to me, especially when household expenses can be managed with a little planning,” wrote one X user.

“In a country where the median monthly salary is reportedly around ₹20–22K, spending ₹60–80K on groceries for a family of 4 and then asking how everyone else is surviving is quite something,” X user Anirban Chowdhury wrote. “Bhai, maybe everyone else is just buying groceries, not the entire grocery store.”

“80K for home-cooked food? Are you importing your groceries directly from Italy?” one person questioned.