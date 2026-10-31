China's stressed young adults are raising moss-covered bricks instead of having pets

Pets require attention, plants need regular care, but what about a brick? Young adults in China are embracing an unusual hobby of growing moss on ordinary bricks and treating them as companions. The trend, which has gained millions of views on social media, is being seen as a low-effort way to find comfort and a sense of accomplishment. China's unusual trend of raising moss-covered bricks. (Representational image generated using AI)

Why are young Chinese adults raising bricks? For young people who want companionship without the responsibilities that come with looking after a pet, raising a brick has emerged as an unconventional alternative. The idea is simple. They take an ordinary brick, spray it with water a few times a day and wait for moss spores naturally present in the air to settle on its surface and grow.

Unlike pets, moss-covered bricks do not need feeding, regular attention or expensive supplies. They can also survive periods of neglect. If the brick is not watered for some time, the moss can become dormant and turn green again when watering resumes.

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The trend has gained considerable attention on Chinese social media, with a related hashtag attracting more than five million views on Weibo. Enthusiasts have also been sharing pictures of their bricks as the moss gradually spreads, using hashtags such as #healing and #stressrelief.

As reported by The Guardian, one Xiaohongshu user described the appeal of the hobby as having no expectations to meet, no performance targets and no pressure to compare growth with others. Another described it as 'zero-energy emotional companionship', saying it offered a sense of certainty that was sometimes missing from human relationships.

The trend reflects changing attitudes towards work and relationships According to a report by The Guardian, the growing interest in raising bricks comes amid wider changes in how young Chinese people view relationships, careers and family responsibilities.

China has been facing a challenging job market, with official figures showing that nearly one in five people aged 16 to 24, excluding students, are unemployed. The country's birth rate has also fallen to a record low, adding to concerns about its changing demographics.

Against this backdrop, some young people are moving away from conventional expectations, including marriage, parenthood and demanding careers. The trend is also being linked to the idea of 'lying flat', a lifestyle movement that encourages people to step away from intense competition and choose a less stressful way of living.

For some, raising a brick offers a small but meaningful activity without the pressure of having to achieve a particular result.

Are moss-covered bricks safe to keep indoors? The unusual hobby has also prompted health warnings in China. Growing moss in damp conditions can encourage mould, potentially triggering symptoms such as itchy eyes and a runny nose.

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Xuedong Li, a retired moss professor at Beijing's Capital Normal University, has advised people to take precautions while handling their bricks. He recommended keeping them in an enclosed environment and wearing disposable gloves and a mask to reduce exposure to spores.

Despite these concerns, the trend highlights how young people are finding unconventional ways to seek comfort in everyday life.