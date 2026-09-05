Family celebrates pet dog’s 1st birthday with treats and decorations: ‘Pure love’

A family’s heartwarming celebration of their pet dog’s first birthday has won hearts online. The simple at-home celebration featured decorations, treats, a birthday cap and plenty of affection for the German Shepherd. Adhira’s adorable first birthday celebration at home. (Instagram/@aadhira.the.shepard)

The video was shared by Instagram user Aadhira Shepard with the caption, “One year of chew toys, stolen socks and zero regrets.”

In the clip, a woman and a few others can be seen celebrating the first birthday of a German Shepherd named Adhira. Dressed in a cute birthday cap, Adhira sits in front of a decorated table while a banner with her name hangs on the wall behind her.

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The table is decorated with dog treats and a candle as the group gathers around to sing ‘Happy Birthday’. Adhira looks around, seemingly surprised by all the attention, before appearing to realise that the celebration is for her.

The birthday girl then happily digs into the treats kept for her, making the moment even more adorable.

Check out the full video below: