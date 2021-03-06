Husky dramatically demands hooman to pet it in hilarious video. Watch

Pets can be extremely clear about the things they want or don’t want. Recently, a video of a cat demanding its pet parent to comfort it by placing their hand on its head made people smile. Well, here’s another similar video, this time of a demanding Husky who asks its hooman to pet it.

“The most adorably dramatic dog ever,” says the caption shared along with the 18-second-long video. It shows the pet parent petting the Husky while they’re seated on a sofa together. However, the pet parent suddenly stops and withdraws their hand - actions that are just not acceptable to the dog.

The Husky immediately expresses its displeasure and demands to be pet again. It does so with a loud sigh, some barks, and finally by grabbing the pet parent’s hand and bringing it over its body. Watch the scene below, chances are it’ll leave you laughing just as it did the pet parent.





Posted over 12 hours ago, the video has collected several reactions.

“The cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity, and the gumption to stop petting,” reacted an individual. “I love the deep breath while staring you down,” commented another. “'HEY! You’re not done yet get your hand back here!’ I love dogs so much,” posted a third imagining the dog’s thoughts.

What do you think about the video?

