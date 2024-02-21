Swiggy Instamart jumps on poha vs flat rice debate. Which side are you on?

Swiggy Instamart once posted a question to their followers on X, “Why is it called poha and not flat rice?” They, however, labelled this question as a ‘rejected tweet’. While the tweet was made way back in 2022, the company seems to stand firm on its opinion about it. Why are we saying that? Well, an X user took to the platform to share an elaborate description of poha and Swiggy Instamart, just like many of us, doesn’t seem to be happy with the description provided. An X user's description of poha elicited a response from Swiggy Instamart. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

“Having flattened yellow coloured rice tossed with caramelised onions, roasted peanuts and fried curry leaves!” wrote X user Ashish Singh on the microblogging platform.

Take a look at his tweet here:

The tweet soon gained netizens’ attention, who flocked to the comments section and shared their thoughts. It also attracted the attention of Swiggy Instamart. The company quoted Singh’s tweet and shared, “Poha hi toh bolna tha [You just had to say poha].” They also added a loudly crying face emoticon.

Check out how others reacted to this Singh’s fancy description of poha here:

“Poha doesn’t deserve this eloquence,” wrote an individual.

Another simply posted, “Poha,” with a skull emoji.

“Poha kha rahe ho kya [Are you having poha?],” asked a third. To this, Singh replied, “Ha [Yes].”

A fourth shared a GIF from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where Kajol says, “Vadde log, vaddi vaddi baatein,” to Shah Rukh Khan.

What do you think about this out-of-the-box description of poha?