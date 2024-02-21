 Swiggy Instamart jumps on poha vs flat rice debate. Which side are you on? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Swiggy Instamart jumps on poha vs flat rice debate. Which side are you on?

Swiggy Instamart jumps on poha vs flat rice debate. Which side are you on?

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 21, 2024 01:51 PM IST

An X user’s out-of-the-box description of poha started poha vs flat rice debate. Swiggy Instamart, too, couldn’t help but shared their opinion about it.

Swiggy Instamart once posted a question to their followers on X, “Why is it called poha and not flat rice?” They, however, labelled this question as a ‘rejected tweet’. While the tweet was made way back in 2022, the company seems to stand firm on its opinion about it. Why are we saying that? Well, an X user took to the platform to share an elaborate description of poha and Swiggy Instamart, just like many of us, doesn’t seem to be happy with the description provided.

An X user's description of poha elicited a response from Swiggy Instamart. (Representational Image/Pixabay)
An X user's description of poha elicited a response from Swiggy Instamart. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

Read| Swiggy, Zomato, Netflix, Rapido and more flood man’s video with comments after his purchase promise

“Having flattened yellow coloured rice tossed with caramelised onions, roasted peanuts and fried curry leaves!” wrote X user Ashish Singh on the microblogging platform.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at his tweet here:

The tweet soon gained netizens’ attention, who flocked to the comments section and shared their thoughts. It also attracted the attention of Swiggy Instamart. The company quoted Singh’s tweet and shared, “Poha hi toh bolna tha [You just had to say poha].” They also added a loudly crying face emoticon.

Check out how others reacted to this Singh’s fancy description of poha here:

“Poha doesn’t deserve this eloquence,” wrote an individual.

Another simply posted, “Poha,” with a skull emoji.

“Poha kha rahe ho kya [Are you having poha?],” asked a third. To this, Singh replied, “Ha [Yes].”

A fourth shared a GIF from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where Kajol says, “Vadde log, vaddi vaddi baatein,” to Shah Rukh Khan.

What do you think about this out-of-the-box description of poha?

Also Read| Two Gurugram youths hacked Swiggy accounts, placed orders worth 1 lakh. What happened next?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On