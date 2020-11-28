Bigg Boss 14 written update day 53: Jasmin-Rubina fight and Abhinav calls Rubina a ‘fool’

tv

Friday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode saw Abhinav Shukla finally taking on Jasmin Bhasin, after days of her fight with his actor-wife Rubina Dilaik in the house. As no captain was chosen for the week, Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik were also seen displaying their aggressive sides.

The episode began with Aly and Rubina explaining their sides to Kavita as she addressed the issue that almost al the housemates were left hungry in the captaincy task. Overhearing the arguments, Jasmin told the camera, “Disgusting Rubina! You have lost it today, totally.” Soon, Rubina and Jasmin also had a face off, Jasmin said she has finallty understood what people have been trying to make her understand all these weeks. “Subah jis tarah se pesh aai aap, mai aapse koi baat nahi karna chahti (I do not want to talk to you). Please excuse me.” Rubina responded saying, “Mere muh pe baat karna, maine bhi dekh liya tumhara (Talk about me, in front of me, I have also seen your true colours).”

When the discussion turned too ugly, Abhinav approached them and told Jasmin, “Task gaya tel lene, I am just put off. I am very put off. Ye (Rubina) itni badi bewakoof hai, isko kitna bolta hoon (She is such a fool, I always warn her).” The entire house got into the argument and took sides.

Jasmin, Nikki, Aly and Rahul wondered if Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan will ever meet outside the Bigg Boss house and Rahul insisted they would not, while Nikki believed they might.

Next morning, Kavita and Rubina had an ugly face off and Rubina even called Nikki her side kick and Kavita said she must not talk about side kick as it may trigger hurtful comments. Nikki also had a fight and later told Kavita she will make Abhinav pay for it all as she was now irritated with him. Later, Pavitra also asked Eijaz whether he’d meet her outside and he said he was hell bent on doing what he wanted.

