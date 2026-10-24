Over 1 lakh hit Paris streets as France protests intensify; police use tear gas, water cannon

Around 1.10 lakh people marched in Paris on Saturday as protests over rising living costs, school conditions and strained public services continued across France. Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowd, AP reported. France is witnessing nationwide protests over rising living costs, poor school conditions, teacher shortages and declining public services. (AFP) French authorities deployed around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes across the country as they stepped up security to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s unrest. Police patrols were increased, demonstrations were restricted in several cities, and armoured vehicles, helicopters and water cannon were kept ready, Reuters reported. Major museums, cultural venues and shops in Paris closed or strengthened security ahead of the demonstrations. The heightened precautions followed protests on October 17, when over 5 lakh people took to the streets across France, according to AP. The demonstrations were followed by reports of looting, fires, vandalism and attacks on public buildings. Around 3,000 shops and businesses were reportedly damaged or looted. ALSO READ | Indian embassy issues advisory for nationals in France amid violent protests: ‘Remain vigilant and exercise caution’ Louvre, Orsay and other museums close Several of best-known cultural attractions in Paris shut their doors on Saturday as a precaution. The Louvre, the Musee d’Orsay, the Picasso Museum and the Grand Palais, which is hosting a major exhibition of works by artist Paul Cézanne, were among the venues that closed. The Tuileries Gardens, which connect the Louvre area to central Paris, were also sealed off. The Paris Opera closed both the Palais Garnier and the Opera Bastille, citing safety concerns for staff and visitors, Reuters reported.

People stand in front of the Louvre Museum, which is closed all day due to the fears of renewed turmoil in Paris ahead of nationwide protests. (REUTERS)

Art Basel Paris, a major contemporary art fair being held at the Grand Palais, opened to the public on Friday but cancelled its weekend programme because of the risk of unrest. More than 20 metro stations were also reported closed as authorities tightened security and managed movement around sensitive areas of the capital, as per Reuters. ALSO READ | Targeted curfews, protest bans: France steps up security after worst riots in years; 2,400 arrested Shops board up windows Businesses across Paris spent the week preparing for possible violence. Shopkeepers covered windows with wooden boards, strengthened entrances and brought in additional security staff to protect their premises from looting and vandalism, AFP reported. Some retailers removed merchandise from shop floors, while others decided to shut for the day. Luxury stores around Place Vendôme, a major shopping district, increased security. Stores associated with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Bulgari strengthened their security arrangements. Police deploy helicopters, armoured vehicles, specialist units Interior minister Laurent Nuñez announced the deployment of around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes nationwide – about 10,000 more than were deployed during the October 17 demonstrations. The operation includes specialist police units, helicopters, armoured vehicles and water cannons. Elite security teams and soldiers from France’s anti-terrorism military operation have also been deployed to help protect important locations, including sensitive public buildings and prominent sites in Paris. ALSO READ | France protests ‘felt like war,’ say citizens as Macron slams ‘unrestrained violence’, blames far-left groups for unrest Security forces were seen patrolling the Champs-Élysées, while police vans were positioned around the Arc de Triomphe, as per AP. Nuñez warned that the government would take a firm approach to looting and violence. The expanded deployment follows criticism of the response to last weekend’s violence. President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged shortcomings in the authorities’ preparations.

Protesters wave flags and carry banners behind French riot police during a demonstration in Paris, France. (Bloomberg)