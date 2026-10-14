Albania protests turn violent as demonstrators demand PM's resignation; buildings torched, clashes erupt

Demonstrators and riot police clashed in Albania's capital on Wednesday in a second straight day of violence triggered by student protests calling for better university conditions and Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation. People gather near a fire as plumes of black smoke rise, amid an anti-government protest by students, in Tirana, Albania, (REUTERS)

Over several hours, police deployed water cannon and tear gas while demonstrators targeted government buildings and shops in Tirana, smashing windows and on at least one occasion setting a building on fire.

Riot police have routinely tried to push back hundreds of protesters, including with tear gas, but the crowd showed little sign of dispersing.

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Demonstrators hurled paving stones and petrol bombs, set fire to bins that sent plumes of black smoke into the air, and used street fencing to erect barricades.

Protesters also attacked the finance ministry, using fencing to smash windows and break down doors, with some briefly entering the building.

Pushed back by police, protesters moved towards the prime minister's office, where they threw stones at the building and officers, who responded with water cannon.

Earlier, AFP saw two people climb over the education ministry wall and throw flares into the building. Thick black smoke poured from a window shortly afterwards.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Nearby, a group of men smashed the windows of a bank branch before setting fire to documents inside. Police intervened within minutes to extinguish the flames.

In another incident, flames engulfed what appeared to be an abandoned building as demonstrators smashed nearby shop windows.

Police had appealed for calm, but tensions remained high as darkness approached.