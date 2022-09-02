Canada authorizes its first Omicron-adapted vaccine for adults
Regulator Health Canada said in a statement that Moderna's bivalent Spikevax booster was safe and effective, while also generating a "good immune response" against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.
Canada on Thursday authorized Moderna Inc's bivalent COVID-19 shots for adults, adding the first Omicron-adapted vaccine to its arsenal just as falling temperatures are poised to force people indoors where the risk of infection is higher.
COVID vaccines were originally developed to target the coronavirus strain first detected in China in 2019. Several new variants have since been detected, with Omicron considered one of the most contagious.
Moderna's so-called bivalent vaccine targets the original 2019 virus and the BA.1 version of Omicron, which caused a sudden, exponential rise of infections in Canada last winter.
Also read: India records 7,946 new Covid-19 cases as active caseload drops to 62,748
"As winter comes and as people get pushed back indoors, there is a real risk of another serious wave of COVID," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
"If we are able to hit that 80-90% of Canadians up to date on their vaccinations, we'll have a much better winter with much less need for the kinds of restrictions and rules that were so problematic for everyone over the past years," he said.
Health authorities in Europe and North America have also recommended bivalent vaccines, which are also made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech.
Regulator Health Canada said in a statement that Moderna's bivalent Spikevax booster was safe and effective, while also generating a "good immune response" against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.
Canada has secured 12 million doses of the new vaccine booster, and Moderna will start delivering them from Friday.
The United States authorized boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that were retooled to target Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants for everyone aged 12 and older on Wednesday. The European Union's drug regulator also backed two bivalent vaccine boosters for the same age group on Thursday.
Chief medical adviser to the federal health ministry, Supriya Sharma, said at a briefing that a bivalent vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech was under review, and Health Canada was expecting vaccine makers to also submit applications for boosters targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.
Also read: China locks down city of 21 million residents after 157 Covid cases reported
By mid-August, more than 90% of Canadians over 12 had taken the primary series of a COVID vaccine, while about 57% in the same age group had taken a booster, according to official data.
Staying up-to-date on booster shots would also help to significantly reduce hospitalizations linked to COVID by winter, said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.
"Vaccine protection is like a phone battery: it needs to be recharged from time to time," he said.
-
'Did you get your Pizza Hut?' CPM unit lashes out at Gorbachev after his death
The last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, died on Tuesday in Moscow at the age of 91. The official Twitter handle of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Puducherry lashed out at the late leader by sharing visuals of his TV ad for Pizza hut, which is now doing the rounds on social media. A lady overhears the debate about Gorbachev's reforms and says, "Because of him, we have many things like Pizza Hut!"
-
Pakistan floods: Southern areas on high alert amid fears of Indus river swelling
Pakistan's southern provinces are bracing for more floods with a third of the country still inundated after record monsoon rains. Nearly 1,200 people - including 399 children - have been reported dead in what has been called the worst rain-related disaster in a decade. Sindh provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said the Indus River is predicted to swell at a rate of about 600,000 cubic feet per second, putting existing flood defences to a test.
-
India at UN urges countries to call out Pakistan for supporting terror outfits
India on Wednesday (local time) urged global communities to call out Pakistan for supporting terror outfits operating from the territories under their control. Indian diplomat, Rajesh Parihar also highlighted the expansion of new and emerging technologies by the terrorist group to achieve their vicious goals. India has been at the receiving end of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism for the past several decades.
-
UN rights office accuses China of serious violations in Xinjiang: Report
The United Nations human rights office said China has committed “serious human rights violations” in Xinjiang in the name of countering terrorism and extremism and called on Beijing to speedily release “all individuals arbitrarily deprived of their liberty”. The stinging report concluded that the extensive arbitrary detentions of Uyghur in Xinjiang and members of other predominantly Muslim communities, in the context of deprivation of fundamental rights, “may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity”.
-
China rejects UN Xinjiang report as 'political tool' against Beijing
China on Thursday said a major United Nations report into alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region was a "political tool" against Beijing. A long-awaited report by the UN human rights office said allegations of torture in the far-western region were credible and cited possible crimes against humanity. China for years has been accused of detaining more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics