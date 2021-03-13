Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster
- The city's government said 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city's Sai Ying Pun district.
Some law firms and banks in Hong Kong face compulsory testing for coronavirus as most of the 47 news cases recorded on Saturday were linked to a gym used by the financial and expatriate community.
The city's government said 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city's Sai Ying Pun district. The health department told a briefing that so far 99 cases have been confirmed as related to the centre, which is popular with expatriate lawyers, bankers and hedge fund executives.
The government published a compulsory testing notice on Friday covering 80 residential premises and workplaces, many in central financial and business district.
Many of the 29 workplaces affected are leading law firms and financial institutions, including Shearman & Sterling, Allen & Overy, Herbert Smith Freehills, HSBC, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon.
The compulsory testing notice is published on premises where one or more cases were found, requiring people who have stayed in those location for more than two hours in the past two weeks to undergo a nucleic acid test.
"The fourth wave was never over, (because) the case number haven't been down to zero; now I'm worried it may rebound quickly," Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, of the city's health department, told a briefing.
Saturday’s confirmed infections were down from 60 on Friday. Before the gym outbreak, daily cases in Hong Kong had fallen to low double digit and single digit levels.
Gym users are now required to wear masks during their workout while fitness centre staff must get a coronavirus test every 14 days, the government said on Friday.
Hong Kong has recorded around 11,200 total coronavirus cases, far lower than other developed cities. The city of 7.5 million people launched its vaccination programme in February, with 162,100 people receiving their first shot so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China non-compliant with joint declaration on Hong Kong: UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster
- The city's government said 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city's Sai Ying Pun district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajapaksa siblings firmly united; will take Sri Lanka forward: Gotabaya
- In a comment made by the president at a political gathering on Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa praised the maturity of his elder brother Mahinda, the prime minister, and the younger brother Basil, the key presidential adviser.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arbitrary detentions by Chinese govt instills fear among foreigners: Report
- According to CNN, many cited the detention of two Canadians in China in December 2018 as a turning point in their thinking.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ethiopia rejects US allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China aims to vaccinate 70-80 per cent of population by mid-2022
- With four approved vaccines, China will vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people, Gao Fu, the CDC head, said in an interview with Chinese state media broadcaster CGTN. “We hope that China can take the lead in achieving herd immunity in the world,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FedEx sued in New York over background checks of job applicants
- Henry Franklin, who admits to an unspecified criminal record, said he applied online for a job as a FedEx package handler in November and that as part of the application, he consented to a background check.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon removed book by conservative author on ‘transgender moment’. Here’s why
- In a letter to Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, four Republican senators had asked the company “to clarify the intentions and extent” of their action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
An-26 aircraft crashes while landing at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport, 4 dead
- It was unclear how many people were on board or if there were any casualties.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
London policeman in court after woman's murder provokes outrage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Movie theatres in US set to rebound in 2021, but only to 1980s levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five EU nations seek talks on vaccine distribution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Donald Trump's 1st TV address
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany: Experts warn against easing of lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kuwait's MeToo moment: Women denounce harassment, violence
- In recent weeks, a growing number of women have broken taboos to speak out about the scourge of harassment and violence that plagues the Gulf nation’s streets, highways and malls, in an echo of the global #MeToo movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox