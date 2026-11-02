Yemen's Houthis on Monday claimed to have targeted Saudi Arabia's Dammam airport with two drones. Houthis claim Saudi's Dammam airport targeted with 2 drones (REUTERS/File)

According to news agency Reuters, the Iran-aligned group also said that they launched drones towards an early-warning radar in Jizan and a military transport aircraft at Jizan airport.

"Our armed forces have, over the past 48 hours, succeeded in targeting Dammam Airport in two phases with two drones," Yilitary spokesman Yahya Saree was quoted as saying by AFP.

“The operation achieved its objective successfully and led to a disruption of air traffic at the airport,” the official added.

There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia at the time of writing this report.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis said it intercepted two drones in Riyadh. "Interception and destruction of two drones in the Riyadh area," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said without naming the perpatrator, reported news agency AFP.

The targeting of Dammam airport comes days after two people were killed and eight others wounded in an attack on it. An Indian national was among the two victims.

The airport, however, had reopened the following day, while the Riyadh airport remained closed for some time.

Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and airports, among other establishments, have been witnessing attacks by the Houthis for some time now.