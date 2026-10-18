In 1986, Chernobyl’s reactor blast forced residents to leave dogs behind; decades later, 302 dogs formed distinct genetic groups 15 km apart

The research team collected blood samples from free-roaming dogs between 2017 and 2019. The animals were sampled near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in Chernobyl City and in Slavutych, a city about 45 kilometers from the plant. By comparing 129,497 genetic markers, the scientists examined similarities among the dogs and investigated how closely related individuals were.

In March 2023, a study published in Science Advances analyzed the DNA of 302 dogs at three locations in the region. The researchers found genetic differences between dogs living near the nuclear power plant and those in Chernobyl City, about 15 kilometers away. They also identified 15 family groups, revealing a complex pattern of relationships among the animals.

Following the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in April 1986, many people had to evacuate their homes, and some could not take their pets with them. Decades later, free-roaming dogs continue to live around the nuclear power plant and neighboring settlements, in a region that has changed drastically since the disaster. The relationships among these dogs, along with their genetic diversity, offer researchers an opportunity to study how animal populations develop in an environment shaped by human displacement and nuclear contamination.

Why did dogs living near the Chernobyl power plant have different DNA profiles from dogs in Chernobyl City?

Why did dogs living near the Chernobyl power plant have different DNA profiles from dogs in Chernobyl City?

The results showed that dogs living near the power plant had genetic profiles that differed from those of dogs in Chernobyl City. The researchers also identified a distinct population in Slavutych, indicating that the sampled animals did not form one genetically uniform group across the region.

To understand family relationships, the team examined parent-offspring connections among the sampled dogs. They found that 233 of the 302 animals, about 77%, had a parent or offspring represented in the dataset. The analysis identified 15 family groups, with the largest containing more than 162 dogs and including relatives sampled at different locations.

These family connections suggest that the populations were not completely isolated. Some dogs had relatives living in different parts of the region, indicating that animals or their ancestors may have moved between locations. However, the genetic differences between the populations remained evident despite these connections. The findings show that related dogs can be spread across different locations without making the populations genetically identical.

The scientists also examined ancestry associated with Western dog breeds and found differences among the sampled populations. This provided additional information about the dogs' genetic histories, although the analysis did not trace every animal directly to a pet abandoned during the 1986 evacuation.