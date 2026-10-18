In the 1970s, East Africa planted mesquite to fight erosion and fuelwood shortages; the invasive tree now threatens grazing land and native vegetation

Mesquite was introduced as an environmental aid because it offered an alternative to firewood, helped stabilize soil, and supported the restoration of degraded land. However, its rapid growth has allowed it to spread aggressively in many places where it was planted. The resulting thickets can displace native vegetation and reduce grazing areas, while the tree's pollen, thorns, and potential effects on mosquito populations pose additional health concerns. Introduced to restore degraded land and provide fuel, mesquite has spread aggressively, displacing native plants and grazing areas. Its pollen can trigger allergies, thorns can cause serious injuries, and the tree may support mosquitoes. (Wikimedia Commons)

A 2020 review in Plants, titled Invasive Mesquite (Prosopis juliflora), an Allergy and Health Challenge, examines these risks. The paper describes how Prosopis juliflora reached Ethiopia in the 1970s and 1980s for soil and water conservation and was planted near Lake Baringo in Kenya in the 1980s to address fuelwood shortages. The United Arab Emirates also introduced it in the 1970s as part of efforts to green arid landscapes. Its rapid growth, extensive root system, and ability to fix nitrogen made it attractive for land restoration, but these characteristics also helped it establish and spread aggressively in several introduced regions.

Pollen, thorns, and mosquitoes Mesquite pollen can trigger respiratory allergies such as rhinitis, conjunctivitis, and asthma. The 2020 review reports that positive skin-test reactions to mesquite allergens reached 76.1% among patients tested in Qassim, Saudi Arabia, compared with 11% in Hofuf. In India, 71 of 220 people with respiratory allergies tested positive to a mesquite pollen extract. Flowering can prolong exposure to the pollen. The review describes year-round flowering in parts of Delhi and extended flowering in invaded regions of Brazil and Haiti.

The tree's long, hard thorns pose another danger. They can penetrate the skin, with broken thorn tips sometimes remaining embedded and potentially leading to infections. The 2020 paper cites reports of hospitalizations in Kenya and amputations in Sudan linked to thorn injuries. Mesquite may also support mosquito populations by providing sap and nectar. A 2019 experiment in Mali, discussed in the review, found that removing the tree reduced mosquito numbers by 69.4%. The proportion of sugar-fed female mosquitoes capable of carrying malaria fell from 73% to 15%.

Mesquite can also harm livestock when it makes up a substantial proportion of their diet. Its hard pods can damage animals' teeth and jaws, while their high sugar content may contribute to tooth decay and interfere with feeding. Camels are particularly vulnerable to thorn injuries because of their soft footpads.