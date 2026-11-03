No clear election majority, coalition talks, president's intervention: Where Israel stands

Meanwhile, Israel's Arab parties - the Joint List (a coalition of Hadash, Ta'al and Balad) and Ra'am, have secured a record of 19 seats, making them key players in the election.

As per Israel's Central Election Committee, the Netanyahu-bloc has secured 53 seats and Eisenkot bloc has secured 48 seats. For any bloc to win, they must secure a total of 61 seats in the 120-member Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

Israel went to the polls on October 27, the first time since the war on Gaza and other conflicts began in 2023. The voter turnout was recorded at 77.9%, the highest since 1999.

The highly anticipated results for the Israeli elections 2026 will be declared on November 4. With no clear majority secured by the blocs led by incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, all parties are working towards establishing a coalition.

A party needs at least 3.25% of the valid votes nationwide to win any seats in the Knesset.

What happens next? The official results will be published on November 4 in Reshumot, Israel's official gazette. After this, President Herzog is expected to begin consultations. Delegations from every party that won seats will visit the President's Residence in Jerusalem and recommend a name for the post of the prime minister.

After the publication, a seven-day deadline comes into focus, meaning that a decision regarding the new government must be taken latest by November 11.

During these negotiations, the lawmaker, which Herzog thinks has the strongest chance of forming a government, will be called. The prime ministerial candidate need not be the leader of the largest party.

According to Ynetnews, Yashar, B'Yachad, the Democrats, the Joint List and Ra'am are expected to recommend Eisenkot, who is likely to bag the support of 60 seats. B'Yachad has also confirmed its support for Eisenkot. Likud, Otzma Yehudit, Shas and Religious Zionism are expected to recommend Netanyahu, forming a total of 46. Yisrael Beytenu and UTJ (14) have not decided, and UTJ is reportedly weighing recommending no one.

Also Read | Naftali Bennett's faction backs Gadi Eisenkot for PM as Netanyahu struggles to form Israel's next government

Once the first candidate is called, the lawmaker has 28 days to form the government. As per Basic Law, this deadline can be extended by another 14 days.

If the first candidate fails, the Israeli president has two options - the task can be given to another lawmaker or the Knesset Speaker is told that there is no chance of anyone forming a government.

In the first option, the second candidate gets 28 days to form the government, but no extensions.

In case of the second option, the Knesset gets one last try where for 21 days, any 61 of its 120 members can sign a written request asking the president to give the task to a particular lawmaker who has agreed to take it on. If they do, that lawmaker gets 14 days to form a government.

If this also fails, the Knesset is dissolved and a fresh vote will be held.

Netanyahu, Eisenkot or no government? What could happen There are a total of seven scenarios as Israel moves to form its 26th Knesset.