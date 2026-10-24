Kenya confirms second Ebola death as cases rise to nine

Kenya has reported its second Ebola death. The outbreak began in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with cases also reported in Uganda and Nigeria. A health worker collects a blood sample from a patient before administering a dose of the Tumaini vaccine against Ebola virus, in Ituri, Congo. (AP Photo/Dieudonne Dirole)

The latest victim was a 65-year-old woman who had been in quarantine after coming into contact with Kenya's first confirmed case, the health ministry said on Friday.

Woman was in quarantine The woman developed symptoms on October 13 and was admitted to an infectious disease unit the same day.

“She was admitted to the infectious disease unit on the same day and had been receiving supportive care from our dedicated medical teams, who did everything possible to save her life. Sadly, she succumbed to the disease early this evening,” the ministry said.

She was “a direct contact and close family member of the first case (deceased) and was under quarantine when she developed symptoms on 13th October 2026,” it added.

Kenya's first case was a man who had been living in the DRC and died after returning home. The country had not reported any Ebola cases before October 6.

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Seven patients remain in treatment Kenya has confirmed nine Ebola cases so far, including the two deaths. The remaining seven patients are receiving treatment at two isolation facilities, according to the health ministry.

All the cases are linked to a single cluster of known contacts, with no evidence of community spread, the ministry said.

The ministry urged people to follow public health precautions, including avoiding contact with the blood or body fluids of infected people, washing hands regularly with soap and water, and not touching the bodies of people who have died from a suspected illness.

It also urged anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding to seek medical help immediately.

People can call Kenya's free helpline on 719 or use the WhatsApp chatbot at 0700 719 719.

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