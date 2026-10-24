Kenya confirms second Ebola death as cases rise to nine
The latest victim was a 65-year-old woman who had been in quarantine after coming into contact with Kenya's first confirmed case.
Kenya has reported its second Ebola death. The outbreak began in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with cases also reported in Uganda and Nigeria.
The latest victim was a 65-year-old woman who had been in quarantine after coming into contact with Kenya's first confirmed case, the health ministry said on Friday.
Woman was in quarantine
The woman developed symptoms on October 13 and was admitted to an infectious disease unit the same day.
“She was admitted to the infectious disease unit on the same day and had been receiving supportive care from our dedicated medical teams, who did everything possible to save her life. Sadly, she succumbed to the disease early this evening,” the ministry said.
She was “a direct contact and close family member of the first case (deceased) and was under quarantine when she developed symptoms on 13th October 2026,” it added.
Kenya's first case was a man who had been living in the DRC and died after returning home. The country had not reported any Ebola cases before October 6.
Also Read: Nigeria confirms Ebola case in patient who arrived from Uganda
Seven patients remain in treatment
Kenya has confirmed nine Ebola cases so far, including the two deaths. The remaining seven patients are receiving treatment at two isolation facilities, according to the health ministry.
All the cases are linked to a single cluster of known contacts, with no evidence of community spread, the ministry said.
The ministry urged people to follow public health precautions, including avoiding contact with the blood or body fluids of infected people, washing hands regularly with soap and water, and not touching the bodies of people who have died from a suspected illness.
It also urged anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding to seek medical help immediately.
People can call Kenya's free helpline on 719 or use the WhatsApp chatbot at 0700 719 719.
Also Read: US to make Ebola attestation mandatory for air travelers entering the country starting Nov. 3: Report
How does Ebola spread
Ebola spreads through direct contact with an infected person's bodily fluids, such as blood and vomit, or through contaminated items like bedding and clothing. The outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has reported at least 4,000 deaths since May, according to AP.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More